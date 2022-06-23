Famous reality television star Eva Modika has taken to social media to flaunt her new curvy with a nude photoshoot

The Diamond and Dolls star revealed back in April that she had flown to Turkey to undergo cosmetic surgery

The popular club host said her new body has brought back her confidence, and she is feeling more beautiful

Eva Modika has a new body, and she is showing it off. The popular club host revealed in April that she had gone to Turkey to undergo cosmetic surgery worth a whopping R65K.

Eva Modika has finally revealed her new body after undergoing surgery. Image: @evamodika

Source: Instagram

After months of healing and self-care, the Diamond and Dolls star finally made the big reveal that left Mzansi salivating.

Modika left little to the imagination in the pictures posted on her Instagram page. She wore nothing but a green leaf that covered the essential body parts and wrote:

"Ain’t no miles here New Body."

Social media users took to the post's comment section to share their reactions. Many said Modika's new body was worth every penny spent.

@lamiez_holworthy said:

"Okay, this is fire!"

@nelisiwe_faith_sibiya commented:

"I can’t! This is sickening."

enchantressbynate_ wrote:

"Babyy."

@uyandam added:

"Looking great Baby."

@dr_langakmedicalspa noted:

"We are burnt in this cold."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the stunner said the procedure boosted her self-confidence and she will no longer be using filters and Photoshop to look like a doll. She said:

"I had been planning to do the procedure for some time ... the pain is worth it. It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need."

