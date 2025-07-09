Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced that Barbie will debut its first-ever doll with type 1 diabetes on Wednesday, 9 July 2025

Social media buzzed after hearing the news about this new Barbie doll being launched

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to this new Barbie doll

Barbie introduced a new doll with type 1 diabetes. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Haibo! Barbie has zero chill. Social media has been buzzing ever since Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced that a new doll will be launched soon, which sparked controversy.

Recently, an online user @PopBase highlighted that Barbie will introduce its first type 1 diabetes doll. This aims to educate children and help them see themselves reflected in Barbie, encouraging play that goes beyond personal experience. Such efforts promote inclusion and empathy, aligning with the Barbie brand’s core values.

Despite a young South African lady throwing a Barbie-themed 21st birthday party in May 2025, this new doll sparked a division among netizens on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on the new Barbie doll

The launch of the new doll sparked a heated debate on social media, and many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@VarsaniC asked:

"What's next, a Barbie that becomes Ken or a hybrid?"

@FirstPersonSax wrote:

"Imagine you have a young child who has just learned they have Type 1 diabetes. Maybe they are scared. Having something that they love has the same thing may help them cope. Stop trying to impose how you were raised as a child on this younger generation; they are different."

@positionsmafiaa said:

"Having been born with diabetes, this would have made the little girl me so happy to see my condition being represented back then... I'm all in for this inclusivity."

NutritionDiet00 responded:

"This is insanity. They promoting medical products to kids now?"

@carebellami replied:

"If I had a young child, there is no way I would ever buy this ridiculous doll for them. Next thing: a turbo cancer Barbie?"

@MelinaNickolai commented:

"This is the new level of stupidity."

Netizens have mixed reactions about the new Barbie. Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is the most expensive Barbie doll ever sold?

While not all Barbies are worth their playhouse's weight in cash, some are scarce collector's items that could sell for a surprising amount. Here are some of the most valuable Barbies.

1. Stefano Canturi Barbie ($302,500)

Designed by Stefano Canturi, this elegant blonde doll features carats of white diamonds and a square emerald. It was sold in 2010 to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

2. De Beers 40th Anniversary Barbie ($85,000)

In 1999, Mattel partnered with De Beers, a diamond company, to outfit this toy. Along with a top, matching tangerine wrap and sheer skirt, it rocks a belt with 160 diamonds.

3. Original Barbie ($27,450)

Which Barbie is the rarest? This vintage Barbie doll has a striped bathing suit, golden hair and blue eyeshadow. It was sold in mint condition in 2006 and is available on eBay for $25,000.

"Been curious all my life": Worker giving doll hair gets peeps fascinated

Briefly News previously reported that online users thought it was interesting to watch a man put the hair on her doll. People admitted that they've always wanted to see what it looks like.

The video of one man working got hundreds of thousands of likes. Many people left comments on the interesting video. A TikTok video by @mehmetgok01x shows that a machine is used when they put hair on a doll. A video showing a man doing the job had people amazed by his fast hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News