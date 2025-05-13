“Heal My Inner Child”: Woman Hosts Barbie-Themed 21st Birthday Party, SA Warmed
- A young South African woman from Johannesburg healed her inner child by recreating nostalgic memories
- She threw herself a Barbie-themed birthday party for her 21st birthday and shared the footage online
- Social media users were touched by the lovely celebration and discussed in the comments section of a now-viral video
A 21-year-old lady made her childhood dreams come true after throwing herself a Barbie-themed birthday party.
Her girly celebration touched many people who were looking to heal their suppressed inner child.
Lady throws 21st birthday Barbie-themed party
A college student from Johannesburg, Bontle Lebina, showed off her super girly birthday party. The young South African woman tapped into her nostalgia and threw herself a Barbie-themed birthday party.
Normally, 21st birthday celebrations are more serious and filled with grown-ups who lecture a girl about womanhood. Lebina’s party was different, she awakened the inner child in her.
Her party was very pink and had childish activities. She had a jumping castle where she enjoyed herself, and a pink birthday cake with Barbie’s face on it.
Lebina wore a black Barbie tracksuit with a colourful tutu skirt. South Africans pointed out the pure happiness on her face and craved the same feeling.
The birthday girl shared footage of her party on TikTok over the weekend, and captioned it:
“POV you just turned 21 and hosted a Barbie nostalgia birthday party. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi excited by 21st birthday party
Social media users were wowed by the celebration and loved the super girly idea:
@Sii😏🇿🇦 commented:
“I am turning 25 this year and I want a Winx Club themed birthday, specifically Bloom. My mom better deliver.”
@a_milliey told Mzansi:
“This is so beautiful. I want this for myself, but I don’t have enough friends for it.”
@saatsoo👶🏽 announced:
“I’m making a Justin Bieber-themed party for my 30th.”
@Lerato Lee explained:
“I’m turning 30 and I want a Bratz-themed party. I need to heal my younger self.”
@Tebogo Makgwarela thought:
“I think I should host a Hello Kitty nostalgia party for my 18th, what do y’all think?
@pammy209 shared:
“At this point, I think in order to make my inner child happy, I’ll host a Sofia The First nostalgia party for my 21st.”
@Sunflower_Musa commented:
“You are living the dream, what a nice way to celebrate your 21st birthday.”
@Momo🧚♀️💓was touched:
“You're actually healing my inner child. I’m planning that for my 25th birthday.”
@bianca.janca89 wondered:
“Is it too late to plan a Mickey Mouse party at 36 for 37?”
