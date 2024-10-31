A woman on TikTok saddened many when she shared that she spent her birthday all alone

Relebogile Rearabetswe explained that she struggled to make friends in Cape Town and was forced to ride solo

Her social media users felt terrible for her and initiated a group chat where all of the women who lived around the city started a group chat

A number of South African women have complained about struggling to make friends in real life.

Mzansi reacted to a lady who spent her birthday alone in Cape Town. Image: @relebogile_rearabetswe



They have gotten used to scrolling on their phones and becoming more comfortable with exploring in the digital space.

Lady spends birthday alone in Cape Town

South Africans who have moved to Cape Town in their twenties or older have talked about the struggles of making friends in the city. Some have found the problem to be classism, among many things.

Relebogile Rearabetswe hopped on TikTok to share how she had to spend her birthday alone after being unsuccessful at creating meaningful relationships in the mother city:

"Missing home a little bit more today. Spending my birthday alone because life didn't end when I couldn't make friends in Cape Town."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady spending birthday alone

Social media users felt bad for the woman and commented:

@Saneli🇿🇦| Lifestyle|Skincare explained:

"I feel like we are all looking for friends in this city, but funny enough, we don't make friends. We should start a club at this point."

@amber_habana shot the first shot:

"Where in Cape Town are you? Let's be friends."

@jonadenefortuin888 shared:

"I've lived in Cape Town all my life and still don't have friends."

@Mas🎀begged:

"I need friends who will take me to groove, please; I'm tired."

@Lemogang Moeng suggested:

"Let's create a WhatsApp group."

@Shannel Harkhu commented:

"Guys, I'm from KZN, and I've been here for seven years! I'm super keen to make friends."

@Lou-keaMadii06 was particular:

"I wanna make friends, but please, not the rich ones. I'm not jealous, but I don't want to be overwhelmed with going out all the time, even when I'm broke."

Strangers throw lonely graduate a party

Briefly News also reported that a group of ladies from Joburg planned a graduation celebration for a babe who spent her big day alone as her family lives in KZN. The TikTok users created a group to host her after seeing a video she posted in her graduation gear, sitting alone at a local restaurant.

Social media users took to the comment section to praise the kind-hearted women on their act of love.

