A group of ladies from Joburg planned a graduation celebration for a babe who spent her big day alone as her family lives in KZN

The TikTok users created a group to host her after seeing a video she posted in her graduation gear, sitting alone at a local restaurant

Social media users took to the comment section to praise the kind-hearted women on their act of love

TikTok users threw a graduate from KZN living in Jozi a graduation celebration. Image: @u_zziii

Briefly News previously reported on @u_zziii's story after she shared a video celebrating her graduation at Rocco Mamas in Joburg by herself, and SA women promised to host her.

The power of the internet shocked TikTok user @u_zziii, who shared a video of around ten women from Johannesburg gathering to pamper her and celebrate her significant achievement.

Strangers meet up to celebrate academic babe

In the clip, the TikTok user is seen wearing her graduation with her three academic hoods and hat, holding bunches of flowers. The ladies also blessed her with money before enjoying a picnic together.

The power of social media has Mzansi peeps proud

After watching the video, many social media users took to the graduate's comment feed to share how happy they were that she had people celebrate her, and others praised the TikTok family for their kindness.

sikhumbulesigogombanjwa commented:

"Oh maan🥰🥰🥰 Congratulations sisi🫂❤️."

User @Luncyn Nkuna added:

"May God bless everyone who made your day special✨🤗🙏🏼."

User @QueenKwenzekile Lem said:

"I'm so happy for you sisi👏🥰❤️."

User @OkaZwide@83 commented:

"More life guys. God bless you all 🥰🥰🥰."

User @Mrs Shumba added:

"People are so kind."

User @khethu_Nkosi detailed:

"I'm crying because I've been following your story😭😭😭😭, my faith in humanity is restored 🥰proudly 🇿🇦n😭."

Woman's family leaves her to celebrate graduation alone

In another Briefly News article, a woman touched netizens after sharing a video celebrating her graduation alone, as her family had all gone to support another sister.

The online community could not believe that the family did not split, go to both graduations and take time to send love to the hun.

