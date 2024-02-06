The tragic story Tooka: Who he was and how he died

Tooka, whose real name was Shondale Gregory, was an American teenager from Chicago who gained notoriety in the city’s drill music scene. Sadly, his story is marked by tragedy as he lost his life in 2011 at the age of 15. So, what happened to the young man?

Tooka (L) and the young man who allegedly gunned him down, Odee Perry (R). Photo: @chiraqdeaths, @ ki2yoheart on Instagram (modified by author)

Gregory was gunned down at a Chicago bus stop in what seemed like an ongoing gang conflict in the area. In the years following Tooka’s death, artists would use his name in their lyrics and videos to pay homage, while others would reference him in diss tracks.

Tooka’s profile summary

Full name Shondale Gregory Famous as Tooka Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1995 Died 12 January 2011 Age at death 15 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Chicago Heights, Cook County, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Dominique Boyd

Who was Tooka?

Tooka at his Chicago neighbourhood. Photo: @Fbg Duck on Facebook

Tooka was believed to be a member of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago-based gang. Despite his young age, he became very popular in the gang scene, making him a target. Tooka's name made headlines outside Chicago after his death.

How old was Tooka when he died?

Tooka (aged 15 at the time of death) was reportedly born on 10 August 1995 in Chicago Heights, Cook County, Illinois, USA, to Dominique Boyd.

When did Tooka die?

The teenager died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during a shooting on 12 January 2011. On this fateful day, Tooka and two friends were waiting for the westbound 63rd Street bus in the South Side of Chicago when a car stopped in front of them.

Someone exited the passenger seat and exchanged a few words with Tooka before drawing a gun, shooting him multiple times and fleeing away. The young man was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Why was Tooka killed?

Tooka’s death was allegedly a result of gang-related violence. Gregory was murdered by a rival gang known as Black Disciples to avenge the death of another gang member, Eddrick ‘’TY’’ Walker. TY was reportedly murdered on 21 May 2009 by the Gangster Disciples.

Who killed Tooka?

Various sources report that Odee Perry, a 20-year-old and member of the Black Disciples, killed Tooka. The late Perry was, however, gunned down in August 2011, about seven months after Tooka was killed.

Odee Perry, the gang member who reportedly shot and killed Tooka. Photo: @ki2yoheart on Instagram (modified by author)

He was purportedly killed by Gakirah Barnes, a teenage female member of the Gangster Disciples who had vowed to avenge the death of her best friend, Gregory.

Worth noting is that no one was ever charged in connection with Shondale’s death. Therefore, there is no confirmation of the claims that Odee murdered him.

How did Tooka’s death affect rap?

Even though Tooka was not a rapper, his name was a central point in the ongoing dispute between the Gangster and Black Disciples. American rapper Chief Keef started disrespectfully mentioning Gregory’s name in songs, such as Off The Tooka.

With him, many rappers jumped on the bandwagon and started referring to the late teenager as a smoking substance, Tooka Pack.

This caused people from Shondale’s neighbourhood, popularly known as the O’ Block, to threaten rappers who continued releasing diss tracks against him. But despite the death threats, one rapper, King Von, persisted in dissing Tooka.

King Von and his disses to Tooka

The late hip-hop star King Von, allegedly a relative to the Black Disciples founder, David Barksdale, had released several diss tracks against Tooka.

His lyrics led to Gregory’s name being discussed all over the internet. King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta on 6 November 2020. He was 26 at the time of his death.

The late King Von at the Compound Saturday Nights in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Tooka’s legacy

Frequent use of Tooka's name in rap songs caused him to be mocked and ridiculed as a meme. This prompted his mother to speak against the act. Speaking to Say Cheese in a 2022 interview, she defended her late son’s legacy, saying:

My son had nothing to do with nothing in the rap industry. He did not even know how to beatbox, let alone bust a lyric for a rap. How could you kill somebody and mock that? What is funny about that?

Tooka was a 15-year-old teenager who was gunned down in Chicago in 2011. It is rumoured that his death was a result of gang-related conflicts between the Black Disciples and Gangster Disciples. However, to date, no one has been charged with this crime.

