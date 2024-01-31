15 must-listen fastest rap songs of all time as of 2024

Throughout the years, rap has experienced various tracks that transcend the limits of vocal prowess, each establishing a fresh standard for speed and accuracy. These tracks feature rappers who can spit out words quickly and play with language in impressive ways. This post contains some of the fastest rap songs ever, where artists showcase their incredible speed and lyrical skills.

Twista, Eminem and Busta Rhymes. Photos: Lester Cohen, Dave J Hogan, and Aaron J. Thornton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fast-paced rap songs challenge artists to demonstrate their verbal agility while captivating listeners with a frenetic energy that leaves them breathless. From catchy rhymes to jaw-dropping flows, these songs push the boundaries of what is possible in rap and leave a lasting impression on fans.

15 must-listen fastest rap songs

Rap is one of the most extensive and widely embraced music genres globally. Familiarising yourself with the fastest rap songs is crucial for effectively navigating the realm of hip-hop, whether you are a rapper, producer, or just a devoted fan of the genre. Below is a list of some of the fastest rap songs to get your heart racing.

In coming up with this list, many factors have been considered, including the speed of rap verses, which is often measured by using syllables per second (SPS).

Song Artist Rap God Eminem Mista Tung Twista Twista Worldwide Choppers Tech N9ne Clash Of The Titans Krayzie Bone Slow Jamz Twista Featuring Jaime Foxx and Kanye West Undaground Choppers 6 DJ Lil Sprite . Break Ya Neck Busta Rhymes Godzilla Eminem That Music Crucified Look At Me Now Chris Brown Midwest Choppers 2 Tech N9ne Jus’ A Rascal Dizzee Rascal Creep Fast Twista The Chop Shop Twisted Insane B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad) Outkast

1. Rap God – Eminem

Song : Rap God

: Released on: 2013

2013 Artist: Eminem

Eminem Album: The Marshall Mathers LP 2

Eminem's Rap God is considered one of the fastest rap songs ever. The song was released in October 2013 as the third single from Eminem's eighth studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. With 1,560 words, the 6-minute song entered the Guinness World Records as the hit single that contains the most words.

2. Mista Tung Twista – Tung Twista

Song: Mista Tung Twista

Released on: 22 November 1991

22 November 1991 Artist: Twista

Album: Runnin' Off at da Mouth

Mista Tung Twista by Twista is known for its impressive speed, and it played a pivotal role in establishing Twista as one of the fastest rappers in the industry. The song was released in November 1991 from his debut album Runnin' Off at da Mouth.

Mista Tung Twista track clocks in at an incredible 6.9 seconds, making it one of the quickest rap songs ever. Twista holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest-recorded rap song.

3. Worldwide Choppers – Tech N9ne

Song: Worldwide Choppers

Released on: 31 May 2011

31 May 2011 Artist: Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne Album: All 6's and 7's

Worldwide Choppers is a collaborative track by Tech N9ne featuring a diverse lineup of international artists, including Busta Rhymes, Yelawolf and Twisted Insane. Released in 2011 on Tech N9ne's album All 6's and 7's, the song clocks in at an impressive 8.9 words per second.

4. Clash Of The Titans – Krayzie Bone

Song: Clash Of The Titans

Released on: 4 December 2013

4 December 2013 Artist: Krayzie Bone

Krayzie Bone Album: Clash Of The Titans

Krayzie Bone is a member of the rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, known for his rapid and melodic rapping style. Clash Of The Titans was released in 2013 and has since sold numerous copies. Krayzie Bone goes toe-to-toe with Eminem at around 3:36 of this track.

5. Slow Jamz – Twista Featuring Jaime Foxx and Kanye West

Song: Slow Jamz

Released on: 10 November 2003

10 November 2003 Artist: Twista featuring Jamie Foxx and Kanye West

Twista featuring Jamie Foxx and Kanye West Album: Kamikaze

Slow Jamz is one of the fastest rap songs by American rapper Twista, featuring fellow American musicians Jamie Foxx and Kanye West. The track was released as a single in 2003 and featured on Kanye West's debut album, The College Dropout. Slow Jamz peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, which was the first number-one song for Twista, West, and Foxx.

6. Undaground Choppers 6 – DJ Lil Sprite

Song: Undaground Choppers 6

Released on: 24 January 2017

24 January 2017 Artist: DJ Lil Sprite

DJ Lil Sprite Album: Undaground Choppers 6

Undaground Choppers 6 is a track by DJ Lil Sprite featuring numerous artists including SplytSecond, Big Loony, Hurricane, D-SPillz, Kaoz, Bonez, Mizury, DNA, Interchopper, Fenksta, Sensei, VBL, and K-Fix. These talented artists bring their unique styles and rapid-fire flows to this fast-paced track.

7. Break Ya Neck – Busta Rhymes

Song: Break Ya Neck

Released on: 25 August 2001

25 August 2001 Artist: Busta Rhymes featuring Rampage

Busta Rhymes featuring Rampage Album: Genesis

Break Ya Neck is Busta Rhymes' fastest rap song, released in 2001 as part of his fifth studio album, Genesis. The song included 768 words in 3 minutes and 51 seconds, or 3.32 words per second, making it one of the quickest rap songs.

8. Godzilla – Eminem

Song : Godzilla

: Released on : 31 January 2020

: 31 January 2020 Artist : Eminem

: Eminem Album: Music to Be Murdered By

Godzilla is a song by Eminem featuring the late Juice WRLD, released in 2020 as part of Eminem's album Music to Be Murdered By. The track gained attention for Eminem's fastest rap verse, the third verse, where he set a record for the most words in a song. The song clocks in at over 11 words per second, or 225 words in 30 seconds, and a peak burst of 12.44 syllables per second.

9. That Music – Crucified

Song : That Music

: Released on : 6 June 2014

: 6 June 2014 Artist : Crucified

: Crucified Album: Sing to the Morning Light

Crucified is one of the renowned rappers in the United States. Demonstrating an incredible delivery of 799 syllables in just over 45 seconds, That Music song highlights Crucified's unmatched skill in delivering rapid and intense verses. He has used clever wordplay and tongue twisters to keep the pace up in the song.

10. Look At Me Now – Chris Brown

Song : Look At Me Now

: Released on : 1 February 2011

: 1 February 2011 Artist : Chris Brown featuring Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne

: Chris Brown featuring Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne Album: F.A.M.E.

Look at Me Now is a hip-hop and R&B song by Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes. The track was released in 2011 as a single from Chris Brown's fourth studio album, F.A.M.E. He hits speeds of up to 10.2 words per second, making it one of the fastest songs he has ever released.

11. Midwest Choppers 2 – Tech N9ne

Song: Midwest Choppers 2

Released on: 28 April 2009

28 April 2009 Artist: Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne Album: Sickology 101

Midwest Choppers 2 is a hip-hop song by Tech N9ne featuring K-Dean, Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Twista. It was released in 2009 as part of Tech N9ne's album K.O.D. (King of Darkness). The song is known for its rapid-fire verses, with each artist showcasing their ability to deliver intricate and high-speed lyrics.

12. Jus’ A Rascal – Dizzee Rascal

Song: Jus’ A Rascal

Released on: 24 November 2003

24 November 2003 Artist: Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal Album: Boy in da Corner

Just a Rascal is one of the fastest songs of all time. It is the third single by British rapper Dizzee Rascal and the third and final single from his debut studio album, Boy in da Corner. The single became his third top 40 hit, peaking at number 30 and spending three weeks inside the top 75 of the UK Singles Chart.

13. Creep Fast – Twista

Song: Creep Fast

Released on: 17 September 2007

17 September 2007 Artist: Twista featuring T-Pain

Twista featuring T-Pain Album: Adrenaline Rush

Creep Fast is among the fastest rap songs by Twista featuring T-Pain. It was released in 2007 as a single from Twista's album Adrenaline Rush (2007). The track showcases Twista's rapid-fire flow and features T-Pain in the chorus. T-Pain's use of Auto-Tune in the chorus became a signature element of the song.

14. The Chop Shop – Twisted Insane

Song: The Chop Shop

Released on: 31 October 2015

31 October 2015 Artist: Twisted Insane

Twisted Insane Album: Voodoo

The San Diego rapper is undoubtedly one of America’s fastest rappers. And his 2015 track The Chop Shop is a fast rap masterpiece released on his album Voodoo. The Chop Shop is the best illustration of his extraordinary techniques, with a speed of 15.7 syllables per second.

15. B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)- Outkast

Song: B.O.B . ( Bombs Over Baghdad )

. ( ) Released on: 29 August 2000

29 August 2000 Artist: Outkast

Album: Stankonia

B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad) is a song by the American rap duo Outkast from their fourth studio album Stankonia (2000). On the track, André 3000 and Big Boi employ a "frantic" flow to keep pace with the song's high-speed tempo, which runs at 155 beats per minute.

What are the top 5 fastest rap songs?

Below are the top five songs that are often noted for their fast-paced delivery:

Rap God by Eminem

by Eminem Worldwide Choppers by Tech N9ne

by Tech N9ne Break Ya Neck by Busta Rhymes

by Busta Rhymes Creep Fast by Twista

by Twista Godzilla by Eminem

What is the fastest song ever?

The fastest rap song according to Guinness World Records is Rap God by Eminem, where he raps 9.6 words per second. Other rapid tracks include Mista Tung Twista by Tung Twista, Worldwide Choppers by Tech N9n and Break Ya Neck by Busta Rhymes.

Who holds the record for the fastest rapper?

According to the Guinness Book of World Records website, Eminem is the current record holder of the world's fastest rapper.

What song does Eminem rap the fastest?

Godzilla is considered the fastest song by Eminem. The track features a rapid-fire verse where Eminem delivers around 225 words in 30 seconds, reaching an average of 7.5 words per second. This performance earned Eminem recognition for his exceptional speed and technical skills in rap.

Rap music is a dynamic genre that consistently transforms and pushes the limits of what can be achieved. From the quick and clever rhymes of talented rappers to the crazy-fast speeds that break the rules, the above fastest rap songs highlight the skill of rap's fastest storytellers and leave a lasting mark on hip-hop.

READ ALSO: Who is the richest artist in South Africa? Top 20 list and their net worth

Briefly.co.za published a list of the richest artists in South Africa. Music is one of the highest-paying creative arts in the world for artists with a huge fan base. Most of the richest artists in South Africa have established their roots beyond Mzansi borders.

From record-breaking albums to lucrative business ventures, these artists have shaped the nation's musical landscape and emerged as financial powerhouses. Discover some of the wealthiest and most successful musicians in South Africa here.

Source: Briefly News