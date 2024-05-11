A man on a weight loss journey who drives a small car showed people on TikTok how he gets inside despite his size

A man on TikTok who is an MC showed people how to use his small Opel Corsa. The video of the gent received thousands of likes.

A TikTok video shows a big man demonstrating how he uses his Opel Corsa Lite. Image: @elon_mogale

Many commented that the man's everyday life was fascinating. Thousands shared their opinions about the MC on TikTok.

Overweight man gets into small car

A man on TikTok, @elon_mogale, showed people he drives an Opel Corsa bakkie. Viewers got to see how he gets in the bakkie, and he demonstrated what he has to do. Watch the video below:

SA grateful for look into man's life

Many people commented that the man went through a lot, and many wished him well. Netizens had varying reactions to the video of the man.

Masixole said:

"Hi, you sound like a good human being. I wish you safety on the roads and good health."

Philile Thembela commented:

"I'd like to be your friend. You seem like a nice person, yazi."

Mxolisi Mabena wrote:

"I pray you get all the necessary help you need bro."

Ms Morake added:

"I love how you still managed to retain your independence❤️but is this safe for you? Are you able to wear a safety belt?"

ElonzoTheMC, the creator, replied:

"Its not safe, but I'm trying to lose weight."

H I L E N I added:

"I had trouble breathing while watching this."

user4545170234143 was impressed:

"It's not easy to expose yourself like this on social media especially since people are mean. Big ups to you for sharing your journey and I really pray and hope everything works out for you."

