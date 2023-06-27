A content creator decided to do a vlog detailing what a typical day in her life as a product specialist looks like

The vlog detailed what she did from the time she woke up until her day ended

Mzansi peeps loved the content the young hun created and were intrigued by her career choice

Yolandi Pietersen shares what her day is like as a product specialist. Images: @yolandi_pietersen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman has created a vlog about her life as a product specialist within the banking sector.

Young lady empowers woman with insight into a product specialist

Yolandi Pietersen created a post for online users to showcase what she does for a living. She posted the video on TikTok and trended for the content she created. Pietersen, who is a product specialist in the banking sector, aims to empower others through her content.

As a part-time content creator and a small business owner, she says:

"My goal with all my social media platforms is to motivate and share knowledge with my followers. We live in a digital age where young South Africans spend majority of the day with their devices so why not communicate something positive to them? I did not expect the video to trend as much as it did but that was motivation for me to create more content about my career."

Watch the video below:

The social media influencer is excited to continue sharing her journey and expertise with all those who want to watch. She loves what she does for a living and says:

"My job challenges me. I love being challenged and I enjoy being presented with different problems to resolve. It also allows me to develop some really cool solutions for South Africans."

Mzansi was impressed by young hun's lifestyle

People flocked to the comment section to share their views on her wholesome day:

@Lindiwe said:

"Can we get moreeee of these."

@Sindz commented:

"Corporate girlies keep showing up on my FYP and I love it."

@_presshious said:

"That outfit was everything ,you looked stunning."

@Denny_afrika commented:

"If I had a child I’d recommend this page, better motivation than the stay at home shock I’ve been seeing."

@Cass said:

"I genuinely enjoyed this video also guys I'm a subscriber in her channel, and I highly do recommend you guys to go and check it out."

@Katzo commented:

"Living alone: I will legit look at the couch when going to the toilet at night, just incase."

@Fulu_mak said:

"This is so wholesome. I love to see it."

