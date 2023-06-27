A determined South African woman has embarked on a career as a truck driver, shattering gender norms

She is proving that the industry is not just for men, and her bold choice is breaking free from traditional career paths

Her decision to enter a field dominated by men has sparked conversations and garnered admiration across Mzansi

A young woman becomes a truck driver, inspiring ladies across the country. Images: @nosihleoprintayo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has chosen to pursue a career as a truck driver, challenging the long-standing notion that the industry is exclusively for men.

South African trailblazer breaks gender barriers as a truck driver

Nosihle Zulu shared a TikTok video to answer questions about her career. Her inspiring journey served as a powerful reminder that passion knows no gender and that women are more than capable of excelling in traditionally male-dominated fields.

By venturing into truck driving, this trailblazing woman has shattered gender stereotypes and proven that the industry is open to all who have the skill, dedication, and drive to succeed.

Zulu says:

"I love challenges, I realised I always loved trucks. Have you ever realised how they lighten up during the night, growing up I always enjoyed to see that. When I took my driving lessons, nobody came to me and said I should go for Code 14 but it a decision I thought was right for me. I was like why should I go for Code 10 if I could go for Code 14."

Breaking free from traditional career paths, this courageous woman has set her sights on the open road, taking on the challenges and adventures that come with being a truck driver.

She says:

"I can say trucks are not so hard as how people always described it. Besides back then trucks used to be manual gears and now most of them are automatic. I enjoy driving and when I am off I miss being on the road. Woman can be truck drivers, truck driving is no more a man's industry, if I can do it. You can as well.

South African woman's bold career choice as a truck driver leaves Mzansi in awe

Zulu's decision to enter a field dominated by men has sparked conversations and garnered admiration across Mzansi.

The comment section was filled with messages of encouragement, highlighting the importance of breaking stereotypes:

@cliff said:

"I love what you're doing sesi . Keep on helping people."

@mzidlambulo09 commented:

"Hi my sister I did apply but still there's no response I'm working here in shoprite DC."

@rampedi25 said:

"If I have code 10 no work for us."

@ccwabafana1 commented:

"Hi sis I have code 14 with PDP and five years experience"

@Sax said:

"Hi sis, mina I only have matric certificate can you help me please anything."

@Mmathapelo07 commented:

"I hav ecode 14 it has 13 years now but I never worked I stay in Gauteng I guess I will go to head office of shoprite."

