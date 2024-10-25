“Amazing Achievement”: SA Cheers for Woman Who Bought First Home at 27

A Gqeberha woman on TikTok shared a video stating that she bought her first home at the age of 27

The clip showed her entering her property and showing app users the keys to her new place

Social media users congratulated the woman on her big purchase and called it an amazing achievement

A woman shared she bought her first home at 27. Images: @zamabhele1_m

Source: TikTok

People entering adulthood often achieve significant milestones that bring them a deep sense of pride and accomplishment. For one woman, a particularly meaningful moment came when she shared the exciting news that she had purchased her very first home.

Woman buys first home

A woman using the TikTok handle @zamabhele1_m shared a video on the social media platform showing app users the house she bought for herself.

She wrote in her post:

"POV: You bought your first home at 27."

In the clip, the Gqeberha lady walks onto her property and enters through the front door. She then posts a series of pictures showing her keys as she stands in the gorgeous, modern kitchen.

Take a look at the woman's home in the video below:

Social media users congratulate 27-year-old homeowner

Hundreds of online users took to the comment section to congratulate the woman on her new home, while other app users shared how inspiring they found her big purchase.

@kamoseero told the woman:

"Congratulations, stranger. The sisterhood is proud of you."

@theamisskk applauded the homeowner, writing:

"Gorgeous, honey. An amazing accomplishment."

@v0estek shared in the comments:

"As a 22-year-old male, I'm inspired."

@bei.szn wrote sweet words for the woman:

"May your home flow with abundance."

@thelightbearer8 told the online community:

"I've seen this house on Property24. Aah, this warms my heart to see young people buying properties that we view on our dream website."

@yamkelamapisa wrote in the comment section:

"Congratulations. This is a remarkable achievement."

Source: Briefly News