A woman shared on social media that she was the owner of her first house at 23 years old

Relebuhile Mepha posted pictures of her keys, the inside of her house as well as what it looked like on the outside

People in the young lady's comment section sent her congratulatory messages on her successful purchase

A young woman was more than thankful when she got the keys to her new home. Images: @_relebuhile_.

While some young people may still be finding their feet and adjusting to adult life, a 23-year-old woman proudly shared that she purchased her first home.

Relebuhile Mepha showed off the keys and photos of her home on her TikTok account (@relebuhile_mepha). One of the pictures showed Relebuhile standing with a man handing over the keys. In another photo, social media users get to see the property, which, from the pictures, seemed impressively big.

In the caption of her post, the young homeowner expressed her gratitude about the purchase of her first home:

"We did it. God, thank you for everything. Small girl, BIG GOD."

See the pictures of Relebuhile's house below:

The young homeowner shared pictures of the inside and outside of her new house. Images: @relebuhile_mepha

In a separate TikTok post, Relebuhile shared a clip of what her place looked like before and after its renovation. What was once a house without cemented walls and tiled floors became a home of which she was incredibly proud.

See the video below:

Mzansi netizens congratulate the young woman

TikTok users flooded Relebuhile's comment section with congratulatory messages.

@khuthadzodee shared with the 23-year-old:

"I'm happy for you."

@unathinaildoc12 commented on the achievement:

"Congratulations, Mama. This is big!"

@nqobilegugu2 and @phatshimolobelo wrote:

"Please plug me with your agent."

@thapeloboshielo6 shared their thoughts on the inside of the home:

"The interior styling is so beautiful. Congratulations."

@matse172 thought the decision to buy a house was a brilliant idea and commented:

"Smart decision, love it for you. Congrats."

Young woman celebrates buying first house and car

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported about a 24-year-old local woman who had social media users talking after she purchased her first-ever car and property within three months.

The woman shared that she did not come from much but expressed much gratitude to the universe for providing her with the house and vehicle.

