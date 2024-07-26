After beating New Zealand 14-7, the Blitzboks have earned a place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Olympics

Skipper Selvyn Davids and Tristan Leyds scored for the medal-chasing side who will face France on Saturday, 27 July 2024

Local rugby fans praised the Blitzboks on social media after they recovered from two losses on the opening day

Philip Snyman praised the Blitzboks' resiliency after they beat New Zealand 14-7 on Thursday, 25 July 2024, to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2024 Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament.

After a comprehensive victory over Japan earlier in the day, the Blitzboks secured a semi-final spot against France on Saturday, 27 July.

Philip Snyman is proud of his side

Snyman speaks about the Blitzboks in the video below:

Speaking on the Blitzboks' Twitter (X) profile, Snyman said his side was proud after they avenged their opening day defeat to New Zealand by beating their rivals in the quarter-finals.

Snyman said:

"They came out fighting against Japan and I don't have any words of how proud I am of the guys in the last game against New Zealand. Yes, we are happy with the win, but we will go and look at our mistakes and make sure we are even better at the semi-finals."

First-half tries from skipper Selvyn Davids and Tristan Leyds, who converted both efforts, earned the Blitzboks a hard-fought victory.

Local fans backed the Blitzboks

Local rugby fans backed the Blitzboks on social media to push on and improve the bronze medal finish they achieved at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

Vernon Franz was proud:

"When all seemed lost and gone, we pulled off one of the most unexpected magic tricks of all time. What a game, what a performance by the boys!"

David Penny said the victory was deserved:

"On the night, you played better. Well deserved."

Juelz.T backed the Blitzboks:

"We win when it matters."

Mlu Makhathini was impressed:

"Massive! Incredible performance!"

Timothy Pieck encouraged the team:

"Keep it going."

The Blitzboks aim for an Olympic medal

As Briefly News reported, the Blitzboks aim to finish on the podium at the 2024 Olympics in Paris during the Rugby Sevens tournament.

Coach Philip Snyman, who represented the side at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said his side is entirely focused on achieving their goal.

