The Blitzboks will begin their campaign for Olympic glory against Ireland on Wednesday, 24 July, in the opening match of the Sevens tournament at the Paris games

Local fans backed Blitzboks on social media as they believe the side has more than what it takes to be successful in Paris

The Blitzboks' main goal when they kick off their campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, 24 July 2024, is a podium finish.

Coach Philip Snyman said the Blitzboks are fully focused and have spent many hours preparing for every opponent after they secured qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

According to the SA Rugby website, Snyman said his team will approach the Olympics with the same goal for every tournament: to win.

Snyman said:

"For us, it will just be another opportunity to represent our country and to deliver our best effort for the jersey. Yes, the reward might be different, but the game remains the same, and that is where our focus will be tomorrow."

During his playing career, Snyman represented the Blitzboks from 2008 till 2018, winning bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

Fans backed the Blitzboks

Local rugby fans backed the Blitzboks to be a success at the Olympics over social media, despite the side heading into the tournament as underdogs.

Zulu Zulu is pessimistic:

"Inexperienced coach, can't even make it to the second round. Expect poor results from this guy."

Felicity de Freitas offered encouragement:

"Believe in yourselves and do your best, game by game!"

Edward Davids backed the side:

"All of the best for BlitzBokke. We are fully behind you guys. Go Bokke, go, bring it back."

Beezat Shimza Ngcobo is confident:

"We can do it, gents. Good luck, Blitzbokke."

Boet Mfuphi backed the side for success:

"They must deliver gold, simple as that."

