South Africa qualified for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 after beating Great Britain 14-5 in the World Rugby Sevens Repechage

The Blitzboks became the last of 12 teams to qualify for the tournament, which returns to the Olympic programme

Fans of supporters of the green and gold celebrated the triumph, heading online to share their congratulations

It was another heart-stopping moment for South Africa at the weekend, but unlike the World Cup Rugby final eight months ago, the nation held its breath for the green and gold to qualify for Paris 2024.

And they did — albeit in the eleventh hour by their standards — as the Blitzboks fought to a 14-5 win over Great Britain at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco.

South Africa overcome Great Britain

Stade Louis II provided the backdrop for deciding the final men's and women's teams for the global spectacle as sevens rugby returns to the Olympics.

It was a humdinger affair as the two outfits drew the battle lines to wrestle for the final of 12 qualification spots apiece for the men's and women's sides.

A stern defensive line held the Blitzboks in good stead against a late onslaught from Great Britain.

After a well-executed cross-field kick, Quewin Nortje put South Africa first on the points board two minutes into the game.

However, Great Britain piled back the pressure, trying to mount a late resurgence.

But South Africa held their nerve to get over the line, leading to rapturous celebrations.

This ensured the Blitzboks joined Argentina, Australia, Fiji, France, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, the United States and Uruguay.

The rugby sevens tournaments are scheduled to run from 24 to 30 July.

Fans and supporters over the moon

Supporters of the green and gold held their breath during the game, hopeful South Africa would not disappoint at the last hurdle.

Fortunately, the outcome impressed everyone who watched the pulsating match.

@M49Denise shared:

"Congratulations, Blitzbokke. So proud of how you performed this weekend. You're in the Olympics. You are there. Rejoice [and] give thanks for a job well done."

@Bullet_Dalton wrote:

"The @Blitzboks have qualified for the Olympic Games! Well done, lads!"

@bootland_gary noted:

"Outstanding Blitzbokke. Been a rough season and some horrendous performances, but not today."

