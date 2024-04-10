Banyana Banyana failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games after they lost their qualifier against Nigeria

The defending Women’s Afcon champions suffered a 1-0 defeat over two legs and have failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics in June

Local fans still admire coach Desiree Ellis, but they feel it is time for her to step down to bring new ideas to the side

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is under pressure after failing to qualify for the 2024 Olympics Games. Image: Matt King / Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Woman's Afcon champions Banyana will not be heading to Paris in June after the side failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games on Tuesday, 9 April.

Coach Desiree Ellis failed to guide Banyana to the sporting showpiece after they lost their two-legged qualifier to Nigeria 1-0 following a 0-0 draw in Pretoria.

Heartbreak for Desiree Ellis

Coach Ellis spoke about Banyana's failure in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The former Banyana skipper, who has coached the side since 2016, told SABC Sport she was disappointed the team could not qualify for the Olympics.

Ellis said:

"Very proud of the team; we gave everything we had today, and unfortunately, it was not the result we wanted. I'm very disappointed for the fans that came out in their numbers, but the crowd in South Africa can be very proud of this team.

While Banyana failed, the men's team will participate in 2026 World Cup qualifiers during June, and coach Hugo Broos hopes his side will continue to show their improvement.

Fans think it is time for a change

In 2022, Ellis led Banyana to Afcon glory, but fans think it is time for her to step down, unlike Broos, who put smiles on supporters' faces after deciding .

Kopano Skopman says another coach should get a chance:

"She must leave the position. Give others a chance."

House Plans says a new approach is needed:

"Sometimes you have to change coaches not because they have done badly. But to take the team to the next level. A new coach is needed... we are not short of talent. Time to call other players playing abroad."

Patrick Matingane thinks Ellis had the wrong gameplan:

"Her first-half approach was our downfall, we were just playing every single ball backwards, and the opposition was happy to sit back and watch us self-destruct. Well done to Nigeria, hard luck to South Africa, try next time."

Crown Crown says Ellis deserves credit:

"Everyone is talking about Ellis. Do you think it's easy to play against Nigeria? She is not playing Malawi or Lesetho; please let her rest, man."

Tema Sam called for change:

"She is currently enjoying comfort zone this one, SA needs another coach. Nigeria were not playing good football but we could not crack them."

Kaizer Chiefs are just going through the motions

While fans think Desiree Ellis is too comfortable, former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye says the Amakhosi are just honouring their league commitments, as reported by Briefly News.

Chiefs are eighth on the PSL log and with seven games left to play this season, Khanye says the side has no ambition to climb higher.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News