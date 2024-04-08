Retired football Junior Khanye says Kaizer Chiefs are just waiting for the end of the season and are not playing with any ambition

The former Amakhosi star is disappointed after Cavin Johnson's side lost 2-0 to Chippa United on Saturday, 6 April 2024

Fans agree with Khanye, as they believe the Amakhosi are no longer playing to win their remaining games of the season

Former Amakhosi player Junior Khanye says Cavin Johnson has dissppointed him. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs do 'not care anymore' and are just seeing the season out, says former Amakhosi star Junior Khanye.

The Soweto giants suffered their second consecutive loss after they were defeated 2-0 by Chippa United on Saturday, 6 April 2024, in a PSL encounter.

Junior Khanye is disappointed

Chiefs lost 2-0 to Chippa United over the weekend, as confirmed in the tweet below:

The 38-year-old, who called Kaizer Chiefs forward Christian Saile a 'skelm', slammed the side after they lost and said he was confused by their tactics.

Speaking to YouTube channel iDiski TV, Khanye said he was most disappointed in coach Cavin Johnson, who still believes he has the backing of his players despite the poor results.

Khanye said:

“Kaizer Chiefs are just honouring games, they don’t care anymore, they have too many average players. Cavin Johnson started well at Chiefs, but recently, he is making so many mistakes. He is a very good coach, one of the best for me, but his mistakes are costing him.”

Fans agree with Khanye

The Chippa United defeat left Chiefs winless in the last four PSL matches, and fans took to social media to agree with Khanye's criticism of the club.

Honest Mbangamti says Chiefs are nowhere near their best:

"I seldom agree with Junior Khanye; I used to rubbish every word he utters. However, this time around, I think he has a point and is spot-on. Nowadays, Chiefs are either farting or playing fart on the field of play! And they are just a mere shadow of what they used to be."

Eric Madubane says Khanye is telling the truth:

"I think people used to say he is stupid and reckless, but the truth is bitter to tell sometimes."

Eric Madubane says Khanye has a point:

"People, we always take him as a person who is speaking nonsense, but the guy is spot on, and we can't ignore the truth. Chiefs are dying day by day."

Evidence Bohlatse Mapotoko says Johnson is not to blame:

"But this thing didn't start with Johnson, it started way back of fielding defenders."

Matalame Maxwell Molepo says changes must be made:

"I have to agree with Junior Khanye this time. They just playing for the sake of honouring fixtures and no longer the win. At this point, they might as well field the MDC team for the remainder of the season; maybe they'll do better."

Kaizer Chiefs welcome back defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe

As reported by Briefly News, defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has returned to training for Kaizer Chiefs after he recovered from a shoulder injury.

The Botswana international defender was injured while playing for his country in November 2023 but is now available for selection.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News