Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says the PSL is not helping them with poor match scheduling

The Pretoria side is playing in three tournaments, and as a result, Mokwena has had to shuffle his squad as matches are coming thick and fast

Fans believe the PSL are sabotaging the club as matches are scheduled during the week, and as a result, it is difficult for supporters to attend

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says the PSL are sabotaging the club. Image: MAmelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are scheduled to play Young Africans in the CAF Champions League on Friday, 5 April 2024.

Rhulani Mokwena's side is preparing for the second-leg quarterfinal match after they drew 0-0 with the Tanzanians on Saturday, 30 March.

Rhulani Mokwena has called for more support

Rhulani Mokwena thanked the fans who travelled to Tanzania in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mokwena said he was unhappy that the team played two fixtures this week.

Mokwena said:

“It is what it is, I can’t complain it’s not going to help, so we have to play the games, we have to win the games, and the players understand this, the club understands this; I would love to see more support when we play these types of games for sure."

While Mowkena complained about playing too many matches, Yanga coach Miguel Gamondi had to deal with their bus breaking down as they arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 2 April.

Fans say it is difficult to attend games

Masandawana fans have agreed with Mokwena, saying supporting their team is difficult and costly as the matches are played on odd dates.

Nosipho Mdlovu says the last PSL match was a tough one to attend:

"You played the game during the week at 7:30 pm on a rainy night. We really couldn’t come. Try arranging games on a weekend like other teams."

MRr December wished he could attend:

"Very sad, but weekly games are very difficult to attend in South African leagues."

Sandile Bhodlinyma Bulwana smells sabotage:

"PSL sabotaged us last season. There was no use of handing trophy on midweek game while we had a big game on that coming Saturday. Midweek games are hard to attend; some people have to go to work the following day."

Trevor Relela agreed with Mokwena:

"True, the thing is that most of our games are played during week. The sabotage from PSL to Sundowns is too much. Our games should be on weekends, so you will see that we appreciate our boys."

Themba Skiba said he could not attend the last PSL match:

"Problem was, your last game was on Tuesday night."

Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to beat Richard's Bay

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns needed a 94th-minute winner to beat Richard's Bay on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena reshuffled his squad after their weekend fixture in Tanzania and had to rely on substitute Junior Mendieta to score in the 1-0 victory.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News