Mamelodi Sundowns played out to a 0-0 draw against Young Africans over the weekend in the first-leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena said the Tanzania side were well-prepared for the match and stifled Masandawana's attack

The Bafana star has called for local fans to fill the stadium for the second leg against Young Africans on Friday, 5 April 2024

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena says Young Africans frustrated Mameldoi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena during their 0-0 draw on Saturday, 30 march 2024. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena will have to develop a new plan if they are to advance in the CAF Champions League after Young Africans numbed his efforts over the weekend.

Masandawana and Yanga drew 0-0 on Saturday, 30 March 2024 in Tanzania and midfielder Teboho Mokoena said it was a tough match.

Mamelodi Sundowns were frustrated by Young Africans

Sundowns played out to a 0-0 draw against Young Africans on Saturday, 30 March 2024, as confirmed via their Twitter (X) page:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Speaking to The Citizen, Mokoena said the Tanzanian side had a good game plan and they executed their tactics brilliantly.

“We didn’t create as many chances as we usually do. It was a really tough game. They were very solid at the back, they closed the spaces in the middle and forced us to play on the side which is something we don’t normally do. I think their plan really worked.”

Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi seemed to keep his word of giving Sundowns a fight while he have another chance when his side travels to Pretoria on Friday.

Mokoena calls for fans support

The midfielder, who has been in good form this season, added Sundowns have a PSL match against Richard's Bay FC on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 while he made an appeal to the fans ahead of the second leg on Friday.

“We wanted to get an early goal but we didn’t so we must sort it out in South Africa so we have to win at home. To Masandawana, you saw from Yanga fans that the stadium was fully packed. Maybe you please come on Friday to support and cheer for us. We really need you at Loftus stadium.”

Local football fans set to honour Mokoena's call

While Mokoena called for Masandawana fans to show their support, rival supporters took to social media to state they will come and watch Sundowns on Friday.

Mompati Ramadi said he will be there:

"I'm a Pirates fan, but l will be there, supporting Masandawan. Good luck boys."

David Mncube is proud of Sundowns:

"Best team in Africa."

Ofentselefatshe Kgemisi is fan of South African football:

"Good luck boys. As a country we are behind you 100%."

Yung Hunnid thinks Sundowns were below par:

"Mxm, you failed to beat Yanga at home playing boring football."

Sinethemba Sine criticised Mokwena's gameplan:

"You should stop playing this slow gem football. Too many passes and less creative."

Mamelodi Sundowns are eyeing a clean sweep

This season Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said his side are aiming for glory in the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League, as reported by Briefly News.

Sundowns currently hold an 11 point lead atop the PSL while they are in the quartfinals of the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News