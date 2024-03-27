Bafana Bafana and Algeria played out to a thrilling 3-3 draw in Algiers on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, in the second match of the Fifa Series

Themba Zwane scored a brace while Iqraam Rayners also found the back of the net for Bafana, but Algeria equalised in the 70th minute

Fans were overly impressed with Hugo Broos' side, saying the team played 'beautiful football' and they were 'dedicated'

Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane scored a brace for Hugo Broos' side in a 3-3 draw against Algeria. Image: Richard Pelham / Visionhaus

Football fans were delighted after Bafana Bafana and Algeria put on a brilliant 3-3 draw in Algiers on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

Bafana led twice in the game through a brace from Themba Zwane and a goal from Iqraam Rayners, but the spoils were shared when Yassine Benzia scored a brilliant goal in the 70th minute.

"What a game," said Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Bafana took to their Twitter (X) account to celebrate the 3-3 draw against Algeria:

Broos, rumoured to leave Bafana for Tunisia, said both sides were in excellent form, and the draw was a fair result at the end of the day.

Speaking on the Safa website, Broos said:

“What a game! It was a fantastic game from both teams, but the performance of South Africa was really, really good."

Performance in Algiers shows real progress

Scoring three goals would have pleased Broos, who would have been delighted to see his trust in Rayners paid off with a goal.

The Belgian mentor believes the quality Bafana is showing the team is improving and that they can only improve.

"We played against a very strong team, but I do not think there was much difference between the quality of our game and the quality of the game of Algeria. That means we have progressed in the last few months."

Following the Fifa Series, Bafana will now focus on preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June 2024.

Fans were in awe of Bafana

Mzansi fans took to social media to show how impressed they were with the 3-3 draw against Algeria, with many saying it was a great game of football.

Collen Moruthanyane said Bafana should have won the game:

"Bafana Bafana owned the game; there were just slight errors here and there. Well done."

Hlomani Antonio Nkuna was grateful:

"Thank you to South Africa and Algeria for Displaying good football, and we also thank the coaches for selecting the best players."

William Milky Khumalo is proud:

"This Bafana Bafana team is dedicated."

Katleho Ntsala back Bafana:

"What a tough game, well done Bafana Bafana."

Siyabonga Mpungose was very impressed:

"I don't remember the last time Bafana played this good, that was beautiful football."

Benni to replace Broos?

Following rumours that coach Hugo Broos is leaving Bafana for the Tunisian national team, Briefly News reported that Manchester United forward's coach Benni McCarthy is interested in replacing him.

McCarthy's agent, Rob Moore, said the Bafana legend, whose contract with Manchester United expires in June, would be keen to become the national team coach if Broos leaves.

