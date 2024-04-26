Orlando Pirates will be without Sipho Chaine, Miguel Timm and Deon Hotto for their PSL encounter against Royal Am on Sunday, 28 April 2024

The trio are suspended, but coach José Riveiro believes he has enough options within his squad to fill the gaps

Fans back Riveiro to make the right choices as they believe Pirates have a quality side filled with depth

Miguel Timmand Sipho Chaine are among three players suspended for Orlando Pirates in the PSL. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Despite missing three key players, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro is not too concerned heading into their PSL clash against Royal AM on Sunday, 28 April 2024.

Sipho Chaine, Miguel Timm and Deon Hotto are suspended for Pirates, but Riveiro says the side has options, such as on-loan midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who is set for a permanent contract.

José Riveiro has options

Pirates confirmed their match against Royal Am via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to Sowetan Live, Riveiro said he is not too concerned about the suspensions as his side has enough quality to earn three points.

Riveiro said:

"I am not thinking too much about players who'll be missing. We have 38 players in the squad. Eighty percent are available to play in good momentum, so if we get yellow, we get yellow, and if it's the fourth one, it's the fourth one; we go to the next game because we have many players ready to go and everyone is going to be needed at this stage of the season."

Fans back Riveiro to make the right choices

Bucs fans took to social media to show their confidence in Riveiro, while many pleaded for the coach not to replace shot-stopper Chaine with veteran goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane

Happy Nethengwe agrees with Riveiro:

"Pirates has depth; you're right, coach. Just go there, collect points, and make us happy."

Gezani Daniel says they are spoilt for choice:

"Depth is not an issue at Pirates. Ofori or Buthelezi. Then Mbatha, Makhawula, and Ndhlondlo are in the middle of the park. Too many wingers."

Majazane Sibeko says no to Mpontshane:

"That's true; the team has many players, but it depends on who's fit to play. I would like to see Ofori or Buthelezi in poles. No Mpontshane."

Mbuyisa Hlubi Mnvemnyama Mbongwa backs Royal AM:

"All the best to Royal AM."

Reuben Gert Mpeete is a fan of Riveiro:

"Our Spanish Guitar."

