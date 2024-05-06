Football agent Mike Makaab says Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali still has a lot to offer amid retirement rumours

The 34-year-old has played for clubs such as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns but has found his playing time limited at Swallows

Fans agree that Jali still has a lot to offer and has named several teams the midfielder can join next season as he nears the end of his Swallows contract

Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali can still be a star player says agent Mike Makaab. Image: Moroka Swallows FC

Veteran midfielder Andile Jali can still be a valuable player for a PSL side next season as he faces the expiration of his Moraka Swallows at the end of June 2024.

Jali, who was recently blasted for partying midweek, has played 11 matches for Moroka Swallows this season

Football fans love Andile Jali

Makaab confirmes Jali must make a decision in the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, football agent Mike Makaa said Jali, who assured fans he is not going broke, can still play next season amid retirement rumours.

Makaab said:

"I mean, Jali had a wonderful career, and we have to look at a decision that is favourable for him. We are very confident that he still has a lot to offer. And his next move has to be with a club that ticks all professional boxes."

Fans back Jali to find a new club

Local football fans still admire Jali and took to social media to name several clubs where he can offer his services should Swallows decide against offering him a new deal.

ThaboMakoko named a few clubs:

"Polokwane City or Golden Arrows."

Sydney Nkadimeng says it is too early for retirement:

"Too early for Jali to retire. Wish he get a team for next season."

Titi Juju admires Jali:

"Just go to Richards Bay, Royal AM or join Sfiso Myeni in Botswana. You are one of the best footballers I loved."

ELprof Makatise says Jali is too valuable:

He'd still add value wherever he'd be signed. Teams such as Sekhukhune, AM, and Chippa would cherish his service."

Sydney Papakamo is a fan:

"He is one of the greatest midfielders this country has ever produced. One of the PSL teams will sign him during this coming transfer window. He is still the best, despite his behaviour.

