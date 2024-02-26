Andile Jali assured his supporters that he is not broke

This after the former Mamelodi Sundowns player was claimed to be down and out

His statement put some fans at ease, while others failed to believe that Jali was still doing well

Andile Jali assured his supporters that he is doing well financially. Images: andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

Andile Jali addressed the allegations that he is apparently broke. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star spoke with Robert Marawa about his time in several football clubs and shot down the claims by saying he is doing very well for himself and his family.

Andile Jali addresses bankruptcy allegations

Andile Jali sat down with Robert Marawa to discuss his seasoned career and his alleged poor financial standing.

The former Orlando Pirates player addressed the allegations, saying he is doing well for himself and is not struggling financially despite his recent dispute with Moroka Swallows that left him a free agent.

During his interview with Marawa on 947, a fan called to ask about Jali's financial standing, to which the 33-year-old soccer player responded:

"I have my own money. I don't know what they mean about 'enough money,' I'm living my life."

Having recently bagged an endorsement deal, Jali revealed that while playing for K.V. Oostende between 2014 and 2018, his team kept his money to invest, which will be handed over to him when he turns 35.

Mzansi weighs in on Andile Jali's revelations

Netizens were relieved that Jali was doing well for himself. And besides, not so long ago, the footballer was flaunting his pricey motorbikes, so he should be comfortable, right?

RayMaboya confirmed:

"He played in Belgium; of course, he is sorted. In Belgium, they keep your money fixed until you retire. Any player who played in Belgium has money."

Mbusoooooo said:

"He played in the Belgian League; even if he were to die, his family would still be sorted. That Belgian pension fund is goated."

MbamboThem23268 was happy for Jali:

"Good for him. We are so tired of seeing our retired footballers begging for food and money."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't convinced about Jali's claims about his financial standing:

CalliePhakathi was sceptical:

"I hope he's telling the truth; we don't wanna be donating money for him in three years."

ThomasMahl34791 wasn't buying it:

"He is lying. If he is not broke, why was he fighting for his job back on swallows?"

reign_kayz didn't believe Jali:

"No one with actual money ever said this! Pride won't sustain him for life."

Andile Jali allegedly loses his cool with fans

In more Andile Jali updates, Briefly News shared details about the soccer star's recent interaction with some of his fans.

It's reported that the former Moroka Swallows player lost his cool and hurled insults at the supporters asking for pictures with him.

