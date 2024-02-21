A video of a gentleman proposing to his bae from prison has gone viral on social media, and peeps are startled

In the clip, the woman can be seen walking into a garden where it was beautifully decorated, and she was in awe

South Africans reacted to the video, with many calling the man Thabo Bester while others simply poked fun at the woman

A man has tongues wagging online after he proposed to his girlfriend while incarcerated.

A man proposed to his bae from prison via FaceTime in a TikTok video. Image:@bloomingeventsco

Source: TikTok

Man proposes to girlfriend from jail

A TikTok clip posted by @bloomingeventsco on the video platform shows a young lady walking into her grand surprise, prepared by her boyfriend, who is in prison. The event planner beautifully decorated the place.

As the lady walked in, she was in complete awe of her partner's grand gesture. Her bae asked for her hand in marriage via Facetime, and she said yes.

The video attracted many online viewers, with some Mzansi peeps calling him Thabo Bester, who is a South African convicted criminal who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after faking his death in a fire in his prison cell in May 2022. Thabo allegedly lived a lavish lifestyle in jail.

Many people in the comments questioned why the man was allowed to do so.

Watch the video below:

Online users in laughter

Many people rushed to the comments to express their thoughts, while others poked fun at the young lady.

Digital Product Mentor said:

"uThabo Bester nkosi yam."

FarrahFerosh shared:

"The way I'd rather be single till I'm 98 years old than settle for a jailhouse proposal."

Buffalo Wings added:

"Imagine standing there alone after that."

CoryM wrote:

"So many questions? Who paid, who hired the event planner, and why is he locked up?"

Coriibeth commented:

"I have so many questions, like how did he pay? How does he have an income? Is he rich? Why is he in jail? Did his family pay? Idk I just wanna know how? Lol."

