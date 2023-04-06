One sweet video of two love birds left South Africans in their feels as their love was evident in the video

The TikTok of the man and a woman who are both in wheelchairs and dating each other was all the rave

The viral video shows how the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship, which moved many people

A South African couple where a man and a woman are in wheelchairs charmed people. Online users were emotional after seeing the two's romance in a McDonald's in the Eastern Cape.

A man in a wheelchair proposed to his girlfriend publicly, and people loved it. Image: TikTok/@bonganintuli_official

McDonald's proposal has online users moved

One couple where both are in a wheelchair celebrated their love in a video. A man, @bonganintuli_official, proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes.

Watch the clip below:

South African businesses pledge services to congratulate happy couple

People love to see others fall in love. The video of a couple made them emotional. Small local businesses flooded the comments offering services for their upcoming big day.

@bhutimalume commented:

"Here to offer two Quantums (Transport)for free. Hope I'm not late."

@danyspartytown commented:

"Where do you stay guys? I am here for free wedding decor."

@zeey765 commented:

"So we have the cake, hair, makeup, MC and financial support. When God works overtime, I tell you. God bless each and everyone of you."

@izibusiso05 commented:

"May the businesses of the people who contributed freely from the bottom their hearts multiply into a million branches. Blessed is the hand that gives."

.@honiebeautybytm commented:

"I'm here to offer makeup for the bride for free."

@dapowerhouse commented:

"I love how people in the comments supported them with offering their services. Congratulations."

@lastbornkasonkosi1 commented:

"I'm a man, why am I crying?"

