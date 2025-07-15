An American woman asked Reddit for advice after her boyfriend lent a South African man $3,000 three and a half years ago

The Johannesburg man claimed he desperately needed the loan and promised to pay it back

Reddit users warned the couple that they've likely been scammed and should consider the money gone

An American couple has turned to Reddit for help after waiting three and a half years for a South African man to repay a $3,000 loan that's now worth over R54,000.

Florida-based Reddit user @Enthusiasm-Tricky shared her frustrating experience on 12th July, asking whether it's rude to expect repayment when South Africa is struggling economically.

The woman explained that her boyfriend met the Johannesburg man through business in Iowa, where they developed a fast friendship. The South African was working full-time on a project and appeared professional and trustworthy.

However, after returning to South Africa, he contacted the couple in desperation, claiming things were "really, really tough" and asking for the $3,000 loan with a promise to repay it.

SA Reddit users offer harsh reality check

The Reddit community was largely unsympathetic to the couple's situation, with most users suggesting they'd been scammed and should write off the money.

@Opheleone bluntly stated:

"It's not rude, but also, you should consider that the money is gone. It isn't coming back, not without a fight that isn't worth it. Also, South Africa is not in a recession. Growth is, unfortunately, just stagnant or incredibly low. My opinion: you've been scammed."

@raumeat shared wisdom:

"I never lend money to someone; you give it to them. If they give it back, then that is a bonus."

@MyThinTragus confirmed:

This is a very valid point. We are definitely not in a recession."

@hairyback88 offered perspective:

"3k dollars is like 50k rand. Here, minimum wage is what, R20 an hour? He may legitimately be someone of integrity and simply have no way to get that much money together."

@Britz10 balanced the view:

"There's nothing rude about expecting money back. But like everyone's said on here, you're probably not getting that money back, although if it's any solace, they're probably not lying about struggling to get a job."

@andyone100 concluded:

"If you lend money to someone who you think it's unlikely he'll be able to pay you, until he can pay you, it's a gift."

Unemployment and scams in SA

Since lending the money, the American couple has reached out several times requesting repayment, but the man consistently says he cannot find work. This excuse has left the woman questioning whether she should be more understanding, given South Africa's economic challenges, or whether she's being taken advantage of.

According to Stats SA, South Africa's unemployment crisis is real and devastating. Young people aged 15 to 34 make up roughly 50.2% of the country's working-age population, with youth unemployment climbing from 36.9% in 2015 to 46.1% in 2025. This represents a 9.2 percentage point increase that highlights the deteriorating job prospects facing millions of South Africans.

The statistics paint a grim picture for job seekers, particularly young people who face the highest barriers to entering the workforce. With approximately 20.9 million people in the 15-34 age group struggling to find employment, the Johannesburg man's claims about being unable to find work could be legitimate.

However, the situation also fits patterns commonly seen in international scams. According to Exploding Topics, an estimated 608 million people worldwide fall victim to scams each year, with scammers stealing over $1 trillion globally. In developing countries like South Africa, over 3% of GDP is lost to scams annually.

Romance and friendship scams are particularly costly, with victims losing an average of $2,000 per incident. The fact that the loan was made to someone the couple knew through business, followed by a desperate plea for money after returning home, matches typical scammer behaviour patterns.

View the post here.

