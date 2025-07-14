South African actress and film producer Connie Ferguson recently exposed a scammer who tried to impersonate her

The Kings Of Jo'burg star shared multiple screenshots and a video of the scammer and warned her fans to be vigilant and not fall for these tactics

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ferguson's exposé

Connie Ferguson slammed scammers who are targeting her fans. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bathong, Connie Ferguson, never catches a break when it comes to scammers and shady people who are always trying to target her fans. The actress broke her silence about fake accounts and people using her name to lure others.

Recently, the Kings Of Jo'burg star went on her Instagram page on Saturday, 12 July 2025, to expose a scammer who tried to impersonate her on WhatsApp. Ferguson opened up about how this person called her, using her name and pictures to lure people into a scam they were running.

She recorded the call using her second phone, showing her followers exactly how these fraudsters operate. The scammer’s number appeared as 'Madonsela' on Truecaller, and the conversation was an attempt to lure unsuspecting fans into online trading and cryptocurrency scams. This wasn't the first time the actress had warned her fans about such incidents.

Ferguson posted the call recording and screenshots of this scammer on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Scammers are doing the most! Be vigilant! I DO NOT offer any investment opportunity in business! Thieves are AI now to convince you that they are whoever they say they are! Do not easily part with money you worked so hard for! If it’s too good to be true, it usually is! Have you never asked yourself why they are the ones who always have to call you, and you can’t call them back? Don’t be manipulated into losing your common sense because times are hard."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Connie Ferguson's exposé

Shortly after the star warned her fans against scammers, many of them flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of their responses below:

Actress Zenande Mfenyana said:

"This is absolutely insane, makes my blood boil."

Actor Athandwa Kani wrote:

"That is so scary though."

Bridget Masinga responded:

"Yhu, it’s so exhausting. Their creating social media accounts. Scamming and doing the most."

lindo_adequate replied:

"Someone called me over the weekend claiming to be Laduma to book hair for a fashion show! They are working overtime, it’s scary!"

retha_tn commented:

"My friend also got a video call last year from someone pretending to be you. She was excited, going around telling people you called her. I told her it was a scam, as Connie really doesn't even know her. Apparently, she took a screenshot of the video call and sent it to us. I still have the screenshot. By the time she told us, she had already been scammed out of R1000. To this day, I tease her about being a celebrity who gets calls from celebrities and should expect a presidential call also."

Connie Ferguson warned her fans against scammers. Image: @connie_ferguson

