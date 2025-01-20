The South African actress Connie Ferguson recently warned her fans against social media impersonators

The star shared a video of herself on social media, making it clear to her followers that she isn't doing any online investments and forex

This came after several accounts on TikTok impersonating the star and luring people to scams that Ferguson is doing forex

Connie Ferguson warned her fans about social media scammers. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The talented South African actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson decided to break her silence about fake accounts that use her name and pictures.

Connie warns fans against impersonators on TikTok

Social media has been buzzing lately. Shona Ferguson's widow, Connie Ferguson, recently opened up and warned her fans and followers about fake TikTok accounts that lure many people into scams using her name and pictures.

In the video she had posted on her Instagram page, the former Generations actress said that she is not partaking in any online investments nor is she on forex, she also told her fans and followers to stop any engagement with the fake accounts as they will find themselves being scammed by the impersonators.

She captioned the video:

"BE CAREFUL, good people! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! I DO NOT DO ONLINE TRADING, and I would never ask anyone for money! These criminals are so advanced they use artificial intelligence to video call people using someone else’s identity and scam them of their hard-earned money. Do not be so desperate that you ignore that gut feeling that tells you something is not right! QUESTION EVERYTHING and do some research! Protect yourself and what is yours. Love and blessings always."

Watch the video of Connie Ferguson below:

