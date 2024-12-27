Connie Ferguson and her family celebrated another Christmas Day without actor Shona Ferguson

The South African actress posted a beautiful Christmas card with her daughters and grandson on Instagram

Mzansi marvelled at the family's stunning picture while others assured her that Shona is always with her in spirit

Yet another Christmas without Shona Ferguson for Connie Ferguson. Image: Oupa Bopape, @connie_ferguson

Award-winning Kings Of Joburg actress Connie Ferguson spent the festive holidays without her husband, Shona Ferguson.

Mzansi reacts to Connie and family's Christmas card

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson wished her fans and supporters a Merry Christmas and shared a beautiful family card.

The star received love from her fans, as many noted that Shona was missing from the photo. The fitness enthusiast passed away in 2021 due to Covid-19-related complications.

Mzansi shows love to Connie and her family

Netizens sent love to the Ferguson family and wished them happy holidays.

@SbuGrosso98031 stated:

"Shona will be there with them in spirit."

@udoikon shared:

"It's a beautiful Christmas."

Pg_mogatle said:

"Merry Christmas, Sis Conza and your lovely Family."

kadomammie shared:

"Merry Christmas. To you and your family Ous Connie."

mznkonyane' gushed:

"Merry Christmas, ausi to you and your beautiful family ❤️"

kay_gee_mohulatsi stated:

"Hope you had a peaceful, blessed and quiet one Ous Connie, Merry Christmas Ma'am."

@TSambro said:

"I don't understand something about these family Christmas shots. Do they get out of bed, take a shower, and then put on brand new pajamas?"

Connie remembers Shona Ferguson

Before the December holidays commenced, Connie took to her Instagram page and posted a throwback photo of her and her husband, Shona.

The couple had been together for years before Shona passed away.

"In this life and in the next, I will always celebrate you, celebrate us, celebrate LOVE. Grateful to God always that we got to share space and time."

Connie marks 23 years of marriage without hubby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson marked her 23rd wedding anniversary without her husband, Shona Ferguson.

Connie Ferguson paired the picture with her heartfelt and emotional message on her Instagram page dedicated to Shona.

