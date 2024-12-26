Rachel Smith has shared a family picture with her children and Siya Kolisi's siblings to celebrate Christmas with the Springboks star missing

The South African Rugby star and his former wife celebrated Christmas separately for the first time in eight years after they announced their divorce a few months ago

The picture shared by the 34-year-old business woman sparked different reactions from South African netizens on social media

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel Smith, has celebrated the Christmas season in style. She posted a picture of her and the family in the Springboks star's absence.

The captain of the South African men's rugby national team and the businesswoman were married for eight years before announcing their divorce in October.

The separation between the former South African power couple didn't stop them from having a good time with their children and other family members.

Rachel Smith and her children celebrate Christmas in the absence of the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Photo: Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Smith posts family picture to celebrate Christmas

Rachel was in a celebratory mood with her kids as she posted a family picture to celebrate the festive period.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 34-year-old shared the annual Christmas picture with her two children, Nicholas and Keziah, and Siya's two siblings, Liphelo and Liyema.

She captioned the picture with a message: "Merry Christmas from mine to yours ❤️🌲," she said.

Siya was missing in the picture, which led some of Rachel's Instagram followers to ask where he was.

Reactions as Rachel shares family picture to celebrate Christmas

hi_its_kez_here said:

"We miss you in these pics @siyakolisi .. I pray God restores! Merry Christmas Kolisi Family! ♥️"

mfundos_dan shared:

"Merry Christmas from my family to your family 🎄🎄. Siya is missing out."

i2meleleng reacted:

"Dear God please protect our Rachel bless her with ALL HER HEARTS DESIRES in 2025 I pray for happiness, peace ,joy n laughter over her but most of all I pray u don't change her heart of Gold please such a rare breed of a powerhouse. sesi Rachel may God be your portion in everything may he be ur shield ,guide n protection in everything re gorata kududu❤️"

drbotho wrote:

"Merry Christmas. You are an incredible mom and brave woman. May the year ahead bring you l, healing, love joy, tenderness and peace ❤️"

Source: Briefly News