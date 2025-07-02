A woman's unrestrained opinions on married couples frequenting late-night establishments sparked huge discussion online

She shared her firm stance on spouses going out until the early hours in a candid video that went viral on TikTok

Her controversial viewpoint generated a mixed range of responses from online users, prompting both agreement and strong counterarguments

A local wife's strong views on married couples and their evening activities have stirred up a lively debate across the internet.

The thought-provoking video was shared on TikTok by @mrs.khoabane, drawing a mixed bag of opinions from social media users who found her perspective both relatable and controversial.

In the clip, @mrs.khoabane shares her stance on marriage and nightlife. She clearly states that she could not be married to someone who regularly stays out until 3 AM and then expects her to open the door for them upon their return. She expresses a sense of relief and contentment that both she and her husband are homebodies, preferring to stay in rather than frequenting clubs or late-night venues.

Her argument extends to the upbringing of children, where she asserts that "street parents raise street kids." This bold statement emphasises her belief that a parent's social habits directly influence their children's behaviour and environment, sparking the core of the online discussion.

SA discusses the lady's views

The clip gained 338K views, 14K likes, and over 1.5K comments from social media users who shared mixed views. While some viewers strongly agreed with her, appreciating her traditional values and desire for a stable home life, others disagreed.

Many argued that a couple's personal preferences for socialising should not be burdensome in a marriage. Some advised the lady to focus on her marriage and let people do what works for them. Others said the trick was to marry a person who loves the same things as you do.

User @user2532138646833 said:

"Marriage is not black and white; what works for other couples may not work for the next."

User @Magz shared:

"Date and marry your type. You’ll be fine 😂."

User @theeYayest added:

"Your husband doesn't do it, why are you pressed? Let people be."

User @Mxolisi Masina commented:

"I go out almost every Friday, I'm indoors every day since I work from home. When I go out, I go by myself to listen to deep house music and clear my head. My woman understands, I see no problem in that, by 10:00 PM, I'm back home."

User @L I N D O K U H L E shared:

"True, street parents raise street kids. In or out of marriage, street parents raise street kids. You’re absolutely right🤞🏻."

User @lindi said:

"This works for many couples. The key is marrying your type. If your kids are watching you guys have fun together, what is the problem? Imagine the close-minded people you will raise if all they see is mama going to church every Sunday. These men are not at church bazalwane🙄."

