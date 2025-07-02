“Help Me”: Man Comically Pleads for Assistance As June School Holidays Begin

A man from KwaZulu-Natal had a vent session and begged for help when he spoke about the current school holidays

Term 2's school holidays are roughly four weeks long and will see learners going back to school on 22 July

Several local social media users related to the man and shared their experiences at home

A KwaZulu-Natal man hopped onto social media to comically vent about how the current school holidays have affected him and asked the public for help, even though the children's time at home had barely begun.

The man, going by the name Giggzy, took to his TikTok account on Monday and said the following:

"I bought groceries for the month on Friday. Today is Monday. The hunger has wiped out everything. The TV is forever on; it's not going off. They are constantly charging their phones. Help me!"

SA relates to school holidays rant

The man's video received over one million views since posting, with thousands of South Africans heading towards the comment section with relatable messages.

Some parents and caregivers also voiced concerns about Roblox, an online game platform that has many kids glued to their phones.

@ladyjane923 told the online community:

"People, that's why I don't buy monthly groceries. I buy enough for the week, and if it's gone, then the piranhas must wait for a stock-up for the following week. Peanut butter and jam is julle go-to."

@mosdefjam1984 laughed and said:

"One guy was complaining at work that he could smell popcorn at midnight."

@okuhle_xaba shared their reality:

"My son is seven, turning eight, and he eats six slices of bread."

@tdkkadube09 curiously asked the public:

"Why are they always charging their phones? Which company is going to call them for an interview?"

@kriba.naidoo, who noted they were a teacher, humorously added in the comment section with enthusiasm:

"The monsters have been returned to their rightful owners. Good luck!"

@makhosi_zinhle spoke to those who couldn't relate to the parents, comically writing:

"Child-free community, let’s gather here and sympathise with them even though we don’t understand what they are talking about."

When are the school holidays?

Following the completion of the June exams, children in South Africa ended Term 2 on Friday, 27 June 2025. They are set to return to their learning institutions on 22 July 2025, having nearly four weeks of school holidays.

During the second term, learners had 51 days of school and eight days of public holidays. These holidays included Good Friday (18 April), Family Day (21 April), Freedom Day observed (28 April), special school holidays from 29 to 30 April, Workers' Day (1 May), a special school holiday on 2 May, and Youth Day (16 June).

For Term 3, learners will end the quarter on 3 October, quickly returning on 13 October.

