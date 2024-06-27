Prince Kaybee is enjoying the school holidays and gets to hang out with his children

The Charlotte hitmaker shared a photo enjoying some quality time while the kids played and scribbled on some paper

Fans love it when Prince Kaybee is in full dad mode, and admire his bond with the kids

Prince Kaybee enjoyed some quality time with his children. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

While kids are home for the holidays, Prince Kaybee spent quality time with his mini-mes and has been documenting every moment with them.

Prince Kaybee spends time with his kids

While many parents complain about their children wreaking havoc while home for the holidays, it's evident that Prince Kaybee is enjoying every moment with his little rascals.

A known workaholic, Kaybee often prioritises work before everything when he's alone. We saw this when he continued to make music even after his injury.

But this time, his focus is on his kids, and he has been sharing everything they've been getting up to, from attending meetings with Mmino to throwing shade at him for his little accident.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Kaybee shared another cute moment of his baby boy and alleged daughter hard at work, drawing on pieces of paper:

"School holidays are still in full swing."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's dad duties

Fans showed love to Kaybee, while other parents could relate to the chaos that comes with having kids home for the school holidays:

MabulaMancha joked:

"They start writing on the walls when they're done with the papers."

ndumnyandu said:

"It's better to give them paper because they will start drawing on the walls."

pastmasta_h.n admired:

"Priceless moments."

ncedo_gidimisani reminded:

"Daddy duties must commence."

tshepokhamedi wrote:

"Wow! How beautiful is that?"

Source: Briefly News