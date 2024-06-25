American singer and rapper Chris Brown joked with his male fans on stage during his 11:11 tour

The Summer Too Hot hitmaker said the men should not break up with their girlfriends over him

This comes after a few stories of women getting dumped because of the cosy $1000 meet-and-greet pictures

Grammy-award winning artist Chris Brown found it amusing that he has caused some of the breakups since the start of his 11:11 tour.

Chris Brown was amused by the trend of men breaking up with their girlfriends over the cosy backstage photos with him. Christian Vierig/Candice Ward

Chris Brown tells men not to break up with their partners

American singer and rapper Chris Brown is currently on tour. This means that his famous $1000 meet-and-greet packages are back!

A few relationships took quite a knock because of his cosy and over-the-top photos with his female supporters. While on stage, the Summer Too Hot hitmaker asked the men not to break up with their girlfriends because of the photos.

The video was shared by @hwloiza with the caption:

“Fellas do NOT break up with your girlfriend tonight”. Chris really told them guys to stop being insecure."

Insecure man ends engagement with fiancee

The latest incident involved a heartbroken man named Jared Jay Sims, who shared that he was left devastated after the saucy picture his fiancé took with the singer.

This was because of the nasty responses the photo received. He then called off their engagement.

The photo was shared on X (Twitter) by @mymixtapez.

Fans joke about Chris Brown's video

Social media users joked and said the men who do this are very insecure.

@Culeeholmes joked:

"Fellas when the female rapper's/singer's have a meet and greet have fun."

@Typical_Tavia said:

"If Ice Spice and Latto had one them same men would be the first to get backstage."

@chrsbrows laughed:

"He's so real."

@myriadbernice replied:

"He got them feeling inadequate and asking them not to feel insecure is nasty work Chris."

Chris Brown dances to Amapiano

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chris Brown was caught on tape dancing to Tshwala Bam at the club recently. This comes after the numerous videos of him doing South African dance moves, sometimes at his 11:11 shows.

The video clip, which went viral online, excited fans, and some are convinced that he has roots in South Africa.

