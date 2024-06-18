A man could not take it after seeing a viral photo of his fiancée with the US singer Chris Brown

The man revealed that he called off their engagement because the saucy picture received some nasty responses

He was left heartbroken and embarrassed after seeing his fiancée with the Go Crazy hitmaker

Chris Brown is said to be responsible for breaking off an engagement after he left a man uneasy with his viral picture with his fan.

A heartbroken man dumped his fiancée because of her viral photo with Chris Brown. Image: Kevin Mazur/ Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Jealous man dumps fiancée over Chris Brown

Chris Brown does indeed make the ladies go crazy! A fan of Chris Brown posed for a very saucy picture with the Sensational hitmaker, causing her fiance to get jealous.

After seeing the now viral photo of his fiancée with the US singer Chris Brown, the man, identified as Jared Jay Sims, shared that he was left devastated.

He revealed that he called off their engagement, a decision attributed to the nasty responses the photo received.

The photo was shared on X (Twitter) by @mymixtapez with the caption:

"Man called off his engagement after he saw a picture of his fiancee with Chris Brown."

Netizens react to the trending post

The award-winning star sparked controversy after it was revealed that he charges $1,000 for fans to pose with him.

A number of pictures of him with fans in very sultry poses have sparked a debate online. This is how some of the people responded.

@718Von said:

"Yeah, nobody wants an extra friendly wife. That picture is crazy."

@SpazDAngelo joked:

"If you ask me, CB is doing y’all a service."

@MisandryAvenger added:

"He dodged a bullet. She's a groupie."

@AlwisInoka laughed:

"And to think It's not even free cause that woman has paid 1000 Dollars plus just to take a photo with Chris Brown. Lol."

Chris Brown nails popular South African dance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chris Brown nailed a popular South African dance during his 11:11 tour.

The superstar included the viral amapiano Tshwala Bam dance moves into his dance routine. Chris Brown's interest in Mzansi dance moves and the amapiano culture gained him a Zulu name.

