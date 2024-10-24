Nota Baloyi, Lebo Keswa, and Lucas Modiba's viral picture sparked laughter online, with fans joking about their shared history of publicly discussing divorces

The trio, wearing Keswa's new merch, was mocked on social media, where users criticised them for venting about their exes on podcasts and social platforms

Reactions highlighted humour and frustration, with some calling them attention seekers while others enjoyed their mutual support

A picture of controversial media personalities Nota Baloyi, Lebo Keswa and Lucas Modiba has left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter. Fans shared jokes about how they all have one thing in common.

SA has reacted to Lebo Keswa, Nota Baloyi and Lucas Modiba's picture. Image: @lavidanota, @lebokeswa and @lucas_modiba

Source: Instagram

Lebo Keswa, Nota Baloyi and Lucas Modiba's picture trends

Three of the most controversial people on the internet recently met up. Social media users couldn't help but talk about how all three socialites have been trending for talking about their divorces.

The now-viral picture was shared on X by the popular blog MDN News. The snap showed all three rocking Lebo Keswa's newly launched merch. The post's caption read:

"This trio turned to social media and podcasts to vent their feelings after their breakups."

SA reacts to divorce influencers' picture

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the stars' picture. Many agreed they should seek professional help and stop ranting about their exes on podcasts and social media.

@paulmhlongo_ said:

"The most annoying people on the internet."

@Moshe_Meso wrote:

"Weskoppies ambassadors 🤦‍♂️"

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"We are not focusing on old breakups, we are busy indulging on the new ones.🤚 But we will be there whenever things need our attention.💀💀"

@Slangforever added:

"I like the support they have for each other 🤝💯😂🚣🚣🚣"

@FlowVersatile said:

"This is the shirt she says we must buy? Take us serious please 😭"

@SterlingArcherI added:

"I can’t stop thinking about the gay dude being played so well! I mean, if those stories were true, the ex husband needs some Oscar for that performance!!!"

@kennaKekza noted:

"Attention seekers with serious mental issues"

