Mzansi Begs Letoya Makhene to Reverse Her Spell on Lebo Keswa After Another Video: “We Are Tired”
- Lebo Keswa's social media rants about her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, have frustrated South Africans, with many asking Letoya to reverse any alleged spells on her ex
- In a recent video, Keswa hinted at creating more content, including opening a TikTok account, despite public backlash
- Social media users reacted by calling for her to stop and suggested she needs therapy or is seeking attention
South Africans have had enough of Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa's continued rants on social media. Many said the actress and sangoma should reverse the spells she did on her former lover.
SA tired of Lebo Keswa's rants about Letoya Makhene
Anyone who has been on social media knows how Lebo Keswa has been invested in telling her side of the story following her divorce from former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene.
Speaking in a recent video, Keswa said Mzansi should brace for more content because this is just the beginning for her. A video of the controversial media personality saying she wants to open a TikTok account was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @chrisreymond89. The caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Letoya please reverse whatever spell you did here, we’ve had enough yhooo!!"
What you should know about Letoya and Lebo
- Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa have been exchanging words on social media since their divorce
- Lebo has done several interviews and made damning allegations about her ex-wife
- She even started a new podcast to share her side of the story
SA reacts to Lebo Keswa's video
Social media users said Lebo Keswa need to stop talking about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene on social media platforms. Some even joked about Letoya using a spell on Lebo.
Throwback clip of Siya Kolisi saying he never paid lobola goes viral, SA notes: "Easy come, easy go"
@BlkSonShine44 wrote:
"She's feeding off the energy of those interacting with her content. 🚮"
@Luyi_Blessed commented:
"Can someone pls give her a pill 💊 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ uyahlanya manje lona."
@DuchessWakanda added:
"She is really depressed🤞🏿🗣😩... she needs intense therapy..."
@SamuelsKatlego wrote:
"My biggest fear is my ex going through a 'press tour' after our break up 😭😭😭"
@Latoyed added:
"She is doing it on purpose because she knows she will be talked about."
@RealKingDennyX commented:
"It's what attention does to people as soon as they start getting it from social media."
Lebo Keswa drops bombshells about Letoya Makhene
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the fight between Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene has gotten to another level. The couple, who made headlines when they parted ways a few weeks ago, is back at it again.
Yho, it's about to be another week of the back and forth between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene. The stars found themselves trending on social media after Lebo's posts about her ex-wife leaked.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.