Lebo Keswa's social media rants about her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, have frustrated South Africans, with many asking Letoya to reverse any alleged spells on her ex

In a recent video, Keswa hinted at creating more content, including opening a TikTok account, despite public backlash

Social media users reacted by calling for her to stop and suggested she needs therapy or is seeking attention

South Africans have had enough of Letoya Makhene's ex-wife Lebo Keswa's continued rants on social media. Many said the actress and sangoma should reverse the spells she did on her former lover.

SA tired of Lebo Keswa's rants about Letoya Makhene

Anyone who has been on social media knows how Lebo Keswa has been invested in telling her side of the story following her divorce from former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene.

Speaking in a recent video, Keswa said Mzansi should brace for more content because this is just the beginning for her. A video of the controversial media personality saying she wants to open a TikTok account was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @chrisreymond89. The caption read:

"Letoya please reverse whatever spell you did here, we’ve had enough yhooo!!"

What you should know about Letoya and Lebo

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa have been exchanging words on social media since their divorce

Lebo has done several interviews and made damning allegations about her ex-wife

She even started a new podcast to share her side of the story

SA reacts to Lebo Keswa's video

Social media users said Lebo Keswa need to stop talking about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene on social media platforms. Some even joked about Letoya using a spell on Lebo.

@BlkSonShine44 wrote:

"She's feeding off the energy of those interacting with her content. 🚮"

@Luyi_Blessed commented:

"Can someone pls give her a pill 💊 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ uyahlanya manje lona."

@DuchessWakanda added:

"She is really depressed🤞🏿🗣😩... she needs intense therapy..."

@SamuelsKatlego wrote:

"My biggest fear is my ex going through a 'press tour' after our break up 😭😭😭"

@Latoyed added:

"She is doing it on purpose because she knows she will be talked about."

@RealKingDennyX commented:

"It's what attention does to people as soon as they start getting it from social media."

Lebo Keswa drops bombshells about Letoya Makhene

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the fight between Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene has gotten to another level. The couple, who made headlines when they parted ways a few weeks ago, is back at it again.

Yho, it's about to be another week of the back and forth between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene. The stars found themselves trending on social media after Lebo's posts about her ex-wife leaked.

