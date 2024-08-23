Letoya Makhene’s Father Blondie Makhene Sends Message to Her Ex-wife Lebo Keswa Amid Their Divorce
- Blondie Makhene, veteran musician and father of Letoya Makhene, expressed his disappointment and betrayal over Lebo Keswa's behaviour amid Letoya's messy divorce
- Letoya Makhene has been facing public accusations from her ex-wife Lebo Keswa, who claimed Letoya is a fake sangoma and has moved back to Soweto due to financial struggles
- Keswa further alleged that Letoya has been battling drinking and drug problems for years
Veteran actress and singer Letoya Makhene's father, Blondie Makhene, has broken his silence amid his daughter's messy divorce from Lebo Keswa. Blondie said he feels betrayed and disappointed by Keswa's behaviour.
Letoya Makhene's father addresses Lebo Keswa
Letoya Makhene has been making headlines a lot lately, not for her music or acting, but because her ex-wife Lebo Keswa has continued to drop explosive bombshells about her. Keswa recently shocked Mzansi when she revealed that Letoya is a fake sangoma.
Lebo Keswa finally explains why she called ex-wife Letoya Makhene a fake sangoma: "She’s disgusting"
Speaking to TimesLIVE, legendary musician Blondie Makhene said he did not expect Lebo Keswa to drag his family name in the mud after accepting her as his daughter. He said Lebo should stop her rants and solve the matter amicably.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I don't want to talk too much about this, my heart is broken — this is my child who is ruining my name in this manner."
Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's beef continues
Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's divorce has been marred with controversy. Keswa has been ranting about her former partner's private life on social media. She caused a buzz when she revealed that the former Generations star had moved back to Soweto to live with one of her baby daddies because she was broke.
She also alleged that Makhene has a drinking and drug problem that she has been battling for years.
Letoya Makhene accused of being bogus sangoma on Fake Gobela show
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene is topping social media trends, but alas, it's not for the right reasons, as netizens questioned her sangoma credentials.
Following her messy and very public divorce from her ex-wife, Lebohang Keswa, Letoya Makhene is the talk of the social media streets, and it's not over her musical comeback.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.