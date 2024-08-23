Blondie Makhene, veteran musician and father of Letoya Makhene, expressed his disappointment and betrayal over Lebo Keswa's behaviour amid Letoya's messy divorce

Letoya Makhene has been facing public accusations from her ex-wife Lebo Keswa, who claimed Letoya is a fake sangoma and has moved back to Soweto due to financial struggles

Keswa further alleged that Letoya has been battling drinking and drug problems for years

Veteran actress and singer Letoya Makhene's father, Blondie Makhene, has broken his silence amid his daughter's messy divorce from Lebo Keswa. Blondie said he feels betrayed and disappointed by Keswa's behaviour.

Letoya Makhene’s father, Blondie Makhene, asks Lebo Keswa to stop her rants. Image; @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene's father addresses Lebo Keswa

Letoya Makhene has been making headlines a lot lately, not for her music or acting, but because her ex-wife Lebo Keswa has continued to drop explosive bombshells about her. Keswa recently shocked Mzansi when she revealed that Letoya is a fake sangoma.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, legendary musician Blondie Makhene said he did not expect Lebo Keswa to drag his family name in the mud after accepting her as his daughter. He said Lebo should stop her rants and solve the matter amicably.

"I don't want to talk too much about this, my heart is broken — this is my child who is ruining my name in this manner."

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's beef continues

Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's divorce has been marred with controversy. Keswa has been ranting about her former partner's private life on social media. She caused a buzz when she revealed that the former Generations star had moved back to Soweto to live with one of her baby daddies because she was broke.

She also alleged that Makhene has a drinking and drug problem that she has been battling for years.

Letoya Makhene accused of being bogus sangoma on Fake Gobela show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene is topping social media trends, but alas, it's not for the right reasons, as netizens questioned her sangoma credentials.

Following her messy and very public divorce from her ex-wife, Lebohang Keswa, Letoya Makhene is the talk of the social media streets, and it's not over her musical comeback.

