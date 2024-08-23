Lerato Nxumalo’s Boyfriend Reportedly Married, Mzansi Reacts: “Baddies Are Already DMing the Man”
- A bombshell discovery alleges that Lerato Nxumalo's boyfriend is reportedly a married man
- Netizens apparently found his Instagram page, which the actress follows, and has photos of him and his wife
- Mzansi is stunned by the revelations in light of Lerato previously bragging about her man only having eyes for her
Word on the street is that Lerato Nxumalo's boyfriend is actually a married man, and the news sent netizens into a tailspin.
Who is Lerato Nxumalo's alleged boyfriend?
Lerato Nxumalo is topping social media trends for all the wrong reasons, and netizens are convinced that she may have potentially wrecked a marriage.
The former Scandal! actress, who recently dropped television to focus on building a career in content creation, often posts photos with her boyfriend and casually brags about how he spoils her.
Briefly News reported on the actress declaring that no one would ever steal her boo because he only had eyes for her. Well, it seems he has peripheral vision after it was revealed that he may be a married man.
Twitter (X) user hohobrownniess shared a bombshell allegation that Lerato was in love with Tommy Evensen, an entrepreneur who has been married for 16 years, posts about his wife and has Lerato as a follower:
Mzansi reacts to Lerato Nxumalo allegations
Netizens were stunned by the news, where even some ladies used the opportunity to follow Lerato's alleged bae:
TiiNa_Rex trolled Lerato:
"So what you're saying is that he is, in fact, a steal-able cheating boyfriend?"
Zenande_Zikiza said:
"Now it makes sense! It really does."
relesh19 wrote:
"Some baddies are already DMing the man."
Meanwhile, others were quick to rubbish the claims, saying the men looked nothing alike:
jesuisgugu wrote:
"It's not even the same man, and you know what you're doing."
oatilex claimed:
"It’s not the same person."
that_x_oh_ posted:
"Just because they’re both white and bald doesn’t mean it’s him."
