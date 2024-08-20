Faith Nketsi and her ex-husband recently linked up to celebrate their baby girl's birthday

Nzuzo Njilo and his former missus reunited for baby Sky's second birthday party and were all smiles among the guests

Mzansi wished Sky Sky a happy birthday, while others commented on the former couple's behaviour at her party

Faith Nketsi and her ex-husband, Nzuzo Njilo, reunited for their daughter's birthday party. Images: Twitter/ MDNnewss and Instagram/ faith.nketsi

Former it couple, Faith Nketsi and her ex-hubby, Nzuzo Njilo, recently put their differences aside to celebrate their daughter's second birthday.

Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo reunite

Things may have ended on a sour note for the Njilos, but that does not stop Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo from coming together when it matters the most.

In honour of their daughter, Sky's second birthday, the former it couple reunited to celebrate their little princess with an adorable Coco Melon-themed party.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Have Faith star shared snaps from her mini-me's birthday party, which was attended by close family and friends.

Twitter (X) user Mthaniya16m shared a video from the party where Nzuzo joined his little family as guests sang to Sky, claiming that Faith gave her baby daddy the cold shoulder and failed to acknowledge him:

"Faith Nketsi unapologetically overlooked Nzuzo Njilo, her ex-husband with a smile and cold body language. Leaving him dizzy, distant and disoriented at their baby Sky’s second birthday."

Mzansi shows love to baby Sky

Netizens gushed at little Sky and praised Faith for doing a great job raising her:

Faith's former brother-in-law, Phumlani Njilo, said:

"Happy Birthday, Sky Sky!"

South African media personality, Blue Mbombo, wrote:

"Happy birthday, Sky Sky."

wolwazi_mchunu gushed over Faith:

"A mom who speaks so highly of her daughter is just an amazing woman. You're so lovely, Faith."

Meanwhile, others commented on the couple's body language at Sky's party:

Politicalpotion wrote:

"He looks lost."

fourrforty said:

"This is what you get for being a fraud and marrying a baddie."

USOBANTU posted:

"This is sad. He ended up being the clown for the party."

Faith Nketsi opens up about motherhood

In more Faith Nketsi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the reality TV personality's interview where she spoke about being a mother.

Faith spoke highly of her daughter and how much parenthood had changed her, saying it unlocked new levels of love within her.

