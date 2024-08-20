Anele Zondo recently took self-love to the next level when she bought herself a promise ring

The rapper showed off her new rock and penned a message about what the ring symbolises

Of course, Mzansi men nearly collapsed, while many followers fawned over Anele's beauty and self-love

Anele Zondo showed off the stunning promise ring she gifted herself. Images: anele_zondo

Anele Zondo nearly broke the internet when fans thought she was officially off the market after flaunting the huge ring on her finger.

Anele Zondo makes a promise to herself

New mommy, Anele Zondo, is beaming with pride after recently giving birth to her baby girl, and she says she loves the woman she has become.

Famously known as Ney The Bae, her new mommy glow can't be missed, and she is embracing everything that has happened in her life in 2024, big or small.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a touching video where she gifted herself a stunning 2.4-carat diamond promise ring:

"This year has been filled with surprises and interesting twists and turns, and I look at myself in the mirror and admire the woman I have become.

"So I wanted to gift myself with something that I can look at and feel that essence, a 'pretty promise' and commitment to myself. I say yes to being the best version of myself every day."

Mzansi reacts to Anele Zondo's ring

Mzansi men nearly dropped to their knees, while many followers showed love to Ney for pouring into her own cup:

vicky_vee_jonas said:

"This is so beautiful, you are beautiful, the ring is beautiful. What a beautiful AD!"

water_dripx showed love to Anele:

"The prettiest girl in the world!"

boitumelo_spotted wrote:

"Romanticise your life!"

keamoo_r confessed:

"I nearly collapsed."

missnicole_k posted:

"Congratulations on choosing yourself, girl."

tshepo_lottering said:

"Omg, I almost got mad at myself for ever thinking I’d marry you one day."

monicamukambo added:

"When I saw your story, and you had a ring, I was so confused."

