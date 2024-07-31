Mama Joy recently showed off a ring from her partner's mother, saying she accepted their relationship

The pair has become one of the most-talked-about couples, and it looks like they're taking things to the next level

Mzansi is convinced that Papa Joy popped the question and congratulated them on their engagement

Mama Joy hinted at being engaged to her partner, Papa Joy. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy may officially be off the market after the sports fanatic showed off some bling from her mother-in-law.

Mama Joy hints at engagement to Papa Joy

Mama Joy is having the time of her life in Paris, enjoying the Olympic Games and some quality time with her boo, Papa Joy.

From romantic sightseeing and sweet gifts to spending time with her partner and his mother, our girl appears to be on cloud nine, and it's only getting better.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Royal AM super fan showed off a gold ring, saying it was from her mother-in-law, who has accepted her relationship with Papa Joy:

"This is from my mother-in-law accepting our relationship. Papa Joy is loading. I love it for Mama Joy."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's post

South Africans cheerfully congratulated Mama Joy on her supposed engagement, while others jokingly asked how much lobola they can charge Papa Joy:

ChrisExcel102 declared:

"The lobola money is coming to me."

Dingswayo_N congratulated Mama Joy:

"Congratulations, it's never too late indeed."

_mashesha was curious:

"How much must we charge them for lobola?"

sontondlovu asked:

"@JoyChauke5, can we thungisa already? We don't want to be caught off guard, akere."

SpherSparks suggested:

"Now we need Baby Joy."

Mabhelu13 posted:

"Congratulations, my darling, love always wins!"

