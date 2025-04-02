One woman shared a video of her legs covered in bites that she initially mistook for an allergic reaction before discovering the real culprits were bed bugs in her home

Bed bugs are small, apple seed-sized insects that feed on human blood, leaving itchy bumps that appear in lines or clusters on the skin

Many South Africans commented on her post with similar experiences and advice, with some sharing horror stories of discovering bed bugs at friends' homes or in rented accommodation

One woman thought she had an allergic reaction but found out something else was causing her skin to itch. Images: @PertuniaIntombiYaseVenda

Source: Facebook

Content creator @PertuniaIntombiYaseVenda, who posts personal stories and beauty product ads, shared a video showing her scratching her legs covered in small, red bites. She thought she was having an allergic reaction, but found out bed bugs were causing her problems.

Many followers commented with tips and shared their own stories about dealing with these pests.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Spotting bed bugs and their bites

Bed bugs are small insects about the size of an apple seed (5-7mm long) that feed only on blood. Adult bed bugs are brown with flat, oval-shaped bodies that become more rounded and reddish-brown after they've fed.

The bites often appear as small, red, itchy spots on the skin, typically in a line or grouped pattern. Many people mistake these bites for other skin problems, such as allergic reactions, rashes, or hives, which can delay proper treatment of the actual problem.

Bed bugs are annoying because they're excellent hitchhikers, easily moving in luggage, clothing, and furniture. They're mainly active at night and hide in cracks during the day, making them hard to spot until there are lots of them.

Signs of a bed bug problem include:

Small blood stains on sheets or pillowcases.

Dark spots on bedding or walls.

Egg shells or shed skins in areas where bed bugs hide.

A musty, sweet smell made by the bugs' scent glands.

Getting rid of the unwanted guests

Getting rid of bed bugs takes patience and effort, as there's no quick way to completely remove them. Experts suggest using both chemical and non-chemical methods for the best results.

Non-chemical methods include:

Washing bedding, clothing, and fabrics in hot water (at least 60°C) and drying on high heat.

Hoovering regularly, especially around the bed and furniture.

Using mattress covers specially designed to trap bed bugs.

Steam cleaning carpets and furniture.

Chemical treatments may include insecticides made specifically for bed bug control, but these should be used carefully and according to instructions. In bad cases, hiring a professional pest control service is often the most effective solution.

One woman shared a clip showing how she mistook bed bug bites for an allergic reaction. Images: @PertuniaIntombiYaseVenda

Source: Facebook

Social media users share their bed bug battles

@Judy Mabunda recalled:

"I once visited this other girl ebengifunda naye, those things did me dirty shame... I'm never sleeping over at anybody's house."

@Siphesihle Ndamane asked:

"How did you get rid of the bugs?"

@Yandiswa Gcasamba advised:

"Siphesihle Ndamane, sanitizer works faster if you spray your bed at least 3 times a week and wash your blankets with warm water."

@Mahlohonolo Tshabalala wondered:

"Do they leave you with black spots?"

@Phemula Mukhethwa commiserated:

"I thought I was the only one 😢😢😢"

@Jabu Lwazie Mlawu recommended:

"Washing alone will not help. Mina, I used iBluedeath on my bed for 3 weeks straight. I would spray it on both sides of my mattress, under my bed and all the corners of my room. And I also used a spray for the whole room phindanga zabuya."

Other pest control nightmares

Briefly News recently reported on a pest control expert who shared a shocking video showing cockroaches-infested lounge furniture, leaving many users astonished at how the insects make their homes in places we wouldn't think of in our homes.

recently reported on a pest control expert who shared a shocking video showing cockroaches-infested lounge furniture, leaving many users astonished at how the insects make their homes in places we wouldn't think of in our homes. One woman had a scary encounter with a massive spider that landed on her, and the moment was captured in a TikTok video that quickly became a viral sensation.

A man had the panic of his life when he tried to remove a carpet python from his home, causing chaos while he failed to do so in a clip that shows him losing his calmness and throwing the danger-noodle across the room, terrifying a woman in the background.

Source: Briefly News