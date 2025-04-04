A mother from the Eastern Cape recorded her son trying sushi for the first time at a restaurant, capturing his honest reaction as he used chopsticks to taste the Japanese dish

The young food critic's facial expressions told the story before he even spoke, showing clear confusion and disappointment as he chewed through the unfamiliar flavours

When asked for his review, the boy politely explained that the sushi "did not taste how I thought it would" and gave it a modest score of 5 out of 10

Content creator @mbali.gwebushe.9 from the Eastern Cape shared a video on Facebook in April showing her son's sushi tasting experience during a restaurant outing. The clip shows the young boy carefully picking up a piece with chopsticks, popping it into his mouth, and chewing slowly with a puzzled expression. When his mum asked for his thoughts, he honestly replied:

"It did not taste how I thought it would," and rates it five out of 10.

The boy's reaction is something many people can relate to when trying sushi for the first time. His face showed a mixture of curiosity and confusion as he tried to make sense of the unfamiliar flavours and textures in his mouth.

While many adults develop a taste for sushi over time, the combination of raw fish, seaweed, and vinegared rice can be overwhelming for young taste buds used to more familiar foods. The boy's modest 5/10 rating shows he wasn't completely put off by the experience, but wasn't rushing to have seconds either.

Sushi for beginners

Sushi has grown in popularity across South Africa in recent years, but remains an acquired taste for many. For those new to sushi, beginner-friendly options like California rolls, which use imitation crab or cooked prawn rolls, can be a gentler introduction than jumping straight into raw fish options.

Making sushi at home is another way to try this food in a more relaxed setting. Basic ingredients like short-grain rice, nori seaweed sheets, rice vinegar, and fillings of your choice can be found in most supermarkets. Popular fillings include cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, and cooked prawns - perfect for those who aren't ready for raw fish.

Mzansi reacts to the honest review

The little food critic's candid review sparked amused reactions from social media users:

@Noni MaMbili Luthuli praised:

"Mommy, you are raising a gentleman. Such a cutie 💓"

@Advocates Zeus put things in perspective:

"At least you're having Sushi... For some kids, eating KFC is a dream come true."

@Koketso Arnold Mogotlane agreed with the boy:

"I don't care, Sushi is a 2/10 on taste and 8/10 on appearance."

@Belle Tlhongwane noticed his skills:

"Mommy is clever, look at the chopsticks... If it was me, I'd be holding a folk 😁"

@Bahle Mkhabela appreciated his honesty:

"Love his answer, he's a cutie. My 13-year-old is also very considerate when they answer you. We are bringing up real men here 🥰🥰"

@Makhosazane Ximba laughed at his expression:

"His face went from excited to not so interesting 🤣🤭"

