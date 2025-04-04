A content creator from Rustenburg in Gauteng posted a heartwarming video of her father doing housework, showing him washing dishes before moving on to prepare dinner for the family

The TikToker captioned her video with a message to her future husband, saying he should understand that household chores aren't just for women, as demonstrated by her father

Netizens commented with mixed reactions, with some sharing their own experiences of fathers who help at home, while others spoke about dads who never touch household chores

A woman shared a clip showing her dad washing dishes and cooking a meal for her family in Rustenburg. Images: @blushie09

Source: TikTok

Content creator @blushie09 from Rustenburg in Gauteng shared a clip on Thursday that shows her father in the kitchen, first washing dishes and then moving to the stove to prepare a meal for the family. She posted the video with the caption:

"Dear future husband, you better be like this," adding another text that reads, "POV: I'm a girl watching my dad wash dishes and cook because he understands that house chores are not just for women."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Changing gender roles at home

The video highlights how traditional household gender roles are evolving in South African homes. In the past, cooking and cleaning were seen as purely women's responsibilities, but many modern families now share these duties regardless of gender.

The content creator's father shows that men can and should take part in running the home, even when there are women or young girls present who could do the work instead. His actions reflect a growing understanding that maintaining a home is everyone's responsibility.

South Africa, however, has a complex history with gender roles in the home. For generations, housework has been seen as women's work, with many women ending up doing two full-time jobs, one at work and another at home.

This unfair division of labour has deep roots in society, and it affects how children grow up thinking about men and women. When children see their fathers cooking and cleaning alongside their mothers, they learn from an early age that these tasks aren't tied to gender.

A woman shared a clip showing her dad doing house chores. Images: @blushie09

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares their experiences

The video sparked many comments from viewers who shared their own family experiences:

@franksfavocean shared sadly:

"My dad never even touched a sponge in his life 💔💔💔"

@Charlize🏳️‍🌈📚🇿🇦 revealed:

"My dad would starve himself the whole day waiting for my mom to come cook after work😒"

@musantshangase complained:

"Worse, mine doesn't work but he doesn't want to do house chores either😔"

@Kay_deem proudly stated:

"My kids love my food more than their mum's."

@Lulu🐊 expressed gratitude:

"Mine cooks when my mum is not around and I thank him for that ❤️"

@Lulabele shared a positive memory:

"My father would bathe us (girls), cook and then drive to fetch my mum (nurse) from work at 7pm. He knocked off at 4pm and disliked eating ukutya cooked by uAunty. I never had to cook in high school."

More family stories

A proud mum shared a video of her 13-year-old son cooking a full family meal, showing him confidently chopping vegetables, frying chicken and plating like a professional.

Briefly News also reported on a woman who took on the task of renovating her late father's abandoned house, showing her painting walls and explaining her renovation plans.

also reported on a woman who took on the task of renovating her late father's abandoned house, showing her painting walls and explaining her renovation plans. A hilarious video captured an Asian child placing a live frog on his sleeping father's face, causing the dad to jump up in panic while everyone screamed as the frog bounced around the bedroom.

