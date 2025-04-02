A woman posted how much she made after monetising her YouTube channel for six months, and South Africans wanted in on the action

The lady is a consistent content creator who makes videos based on popular topics people like to debate about online

People across Mzansi were intrigued by the clip, with some sharing that they had their platforms but weren't as successful

A woman had SA curious after she shared how much she earned after monetising her YouTube channel for six months. Images: thesawscaledviper

Source: TikTok

A lady had South Africans deeply interested after she shared how much she earned after six months of monetising her YouTube channel. She shared that the first few months only earned her a small amount, but she revealed that she earned R9,000 in March alone.

Found on many platforms

The YouTuber, who goes by thesawscaledviper on TikTok, shared how she was unsure of the platform at first but was excited to see how much she could earn. Outside of YouTube, the lady is very active on TikTok and covers a variety of topics found in social media pop culture. Her videos always include the topic she'll be covering in bold letters across the clip.

See the video below:

Social commentary galore

The topics covered by the lady spark vibrant conversation throughout the comment sections. Her videos on TikTok do quite well too, with many of them clocking over 10,000 views on average. Some topics she covers may be controversial to some, but people are usually willing to engage with her on the issues.

The lady has a large catalogue of videos on her TikTok account. Image: Vadym Pastukh

Source: Getty Images

Its very easy to get lost in scrolling through the TikTokkers page. Each topic posted comes with a clip that highlights her opinion or some information she has researched online.

South Africans felt inspired after she shared the clip but many stated that they had a lot of trouble getting their YouTube account to a certain amount of likes.

Read the comments:

Luwellyn Innes said:

"I started taking it seriously 6 months ago, I hit 700 subs this weekend and one of my videos is still going viral at 80K view so I should be monetized in about a year at this rate."

Pelo | Youtuber💕 mentioned:

"Thank you, my sister. I have a channel, had a baby and it is tough... But I'm going back. Otherwise ketlo gafa😂"

Malwande | Hair + Skin 💛 commented:

"Congratulations! 😍🎉 Yoh, growing my watch hours is such a challenge, but ke, one day is one day."

Raw_madanone shared:

"😭I opened it 4 years ago. Still haven't done anything to it. I hope I break that this year 😩"

PalesaNeo posted:

"Sbwl, I'm on 100 and something and I have been struggling. I even stopped posting, eish."

Mpume said:

"I started 2 weeks ago, and I am already at 300 subscribers 😁"

ConnieBaby mentioned:

"How many hours of work is this to make R1000?"

Source: Briefly News