A popular domestic worker had to go back to Zimbabwe to see her mother, and the kids she was watching didn't want to leave

The lady has gained a massive following on TikTok by sharing her adventures with the family she works with

South Africans loved the wholesome interaction the boys had with the woman and complimented their relationship

A Zimbabwean domestic worker had to return home and the kids she was taking care of ended up sad. Images: mamkhomanzigraceb

A domestic worker was planning on returning to her home town in Zimbabwe and the kids she was looking after were sad to see her go. She told them that she had to go back for a month to visit her mom, and the little boys weren't all to happy about it. South Africans were moved by how cute the moment was.

A viral domestic worker

TikTokker mamkhomanzigraceb shared the clip to her hundreds and thousands of followers. The lady has become popular on TikTok and has accumulated over six million likes. Most of her content is of her doing her job as a domestic worker. She spends a lot of her time with the kids of the household, with her most popular videos featuring them as main characters.

See the video below:

Wholesomeness and then some

The rest of the videos are similar to her most popular ones. There are several clips of her having fun as a content creator while doing her day job. Some of the videos show her letting her silly self loose. One of the recent videos she posted is off her back home in Zimbabwe. It shows her cooking from a pot on top of a fire, a stark contrast from her job.

The lady loves spending time with the kids of the house. Image: Oliver Rossi

Even though there's a variety of clips on her TikTok account, the clips with the little clip pull the most attention. South Africans loved the sweet clip the lady shared.

Read the comments below:

that revert said:

"These boys won't cope without you Za , safe blessed travels Za ❤️"

GuguMadondoN mentioned:

"Blake is growing so fast, these two are so adorable bakithi🥰"

Tanya commented:

"Of course she's from Zim. you can tell by the way she loves those kids. Why don't you teach them that it's sadza though 😂"

Tampana♥️ shared:

"Kana when I see Jack I see a hockey player and Blake, a rugby player. I don’t why but ke yona🥰🔥"

Mariana posted:

"I am sure Blake will go with you and eat all the pap there he will love it 🥰"

bongi said:

"Pap is good and affordable... The boys are growing fast and strong."

LaluSeveN mentioned:

'I immediately cracked when he asked "Why" 😂'

