A man left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter over his amusing antics, which were displayed in a video

The guy who had lied at Spur that it was his birthday received special treatment from the waitress, which was shown in a clip

South Africans were entertained by the footage and flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter

One cheeky customer in Mzansi recently stirred laughter online after pretending it was his birthday at Spur and successfully scoring some special treatment from a friendly waitress.

A gent faked his birthday at Spur and received special treatment from the waitress, amusing Mzansi. Image: The Good Brigade

Man shows off Spur's birthday special treatment

The video, which was shared by a TikTok user @dat_one_duo, showcases a funny yet entertaining moment of the man being celebrated on his fake birthday.

The unidentified gent was caught on camera enthusiastically claiming it was his special day while dining at Spur, a popular family restaurant chain in South Africa. In true Spur tradition, the waitress rallied her colleagues and delivered a joyful birthday song, complete with clapping and cheering, much to the amusement of nearby diners.

The man, who later admitted it wasn’t his birthday, wore a big smile throughout the performance and happily accepted the attention. The waitress went on to feed him ice cream, which left all his loved ones cheering him on.

His playful stunt didn’t go unnoticed on social media, where users were left in stitches.

Spur’s birthday tradition has long been a fan favourite, with many South Africans fondly recalling childhood celebrations at the restaurant. The video, now circulating on TikTok and other platforms, has racked up thousands of views and likes.

Though some felt the prank was harmless fun, others debated whether it was fair to the staff, who go out of their way to celebrate real customers' birthdays. Still, many applauded the waitress’s energy and commitment, saying she brought true joy to the moment.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is amused by the man's antics at Spur

The online community was entertained as they took to the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts.

Baddie said:

"I bet it only happens in South Africa."

C.O.G wrote:

"And even fed by a beautiful lady, a combo."

Kings Court was amused, adding:

"Only in South Africa."

Coco shared:

"This is at Middleburg. I did the same. I mean, the ice cream was so nice, though."

Lemmecook expressed:

"Now imagine if they start shaking for IDs."

Tiego commented:

"My mom did this once."

A man amused South Africans with his hilarious antics at Spur. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

