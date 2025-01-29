A content creator sparked nostalgia after sharing a video of herself pretending it was her birthday at Spur to get the restaurant's signature ice cream and celebratory song

The TikTok video, captioned "POV: You're not a South African if you never faked your birthday at Spur," resonated with thousands who admitted to pulling the same prank

Mzansi flooded the comments section with their own hilarious experiences and memories of the legendary restaurant tradition

One woman shared a video of herself at Spur, faking it was her birthday so that she could get free ice cream. Images: @anellemdlalose

Source: TikTok

Content creator @anellemdlalose shared an amusing clip of herself receiving Spur restaurant's signature birthday treatment when it wasn't her birthday.

Her video was captioned:

"POV: You're not a South African if you never faked your birthday at Spur."

Watch the TikTok video below.

Spur's birthday special

The Spur birthday celebration is a well-known tradition in South Africa, where the staff gathers around a birthday person’s table with a sundae topped with a sparkler while singing their version of the Happy Birthday song.

It’s such a beloved part of South African culture that some people, like @anellemdlalose, have found fun ways to enjoy the celebration—even when it’s not their birthday.

A woman posted a video showing how she lied about it being her birthday at Spur so that she could get free ice cream. Images: @anellemdlalose

Social media reactions

@SA🫡 joked:

"Imagine dancing like the tall guy for just a lie 💔😫😂"

@Nicole worried:

"Why is she exposing us😭"

@Eden's momma🫀💕 suggested:

"They should start checking people's id now 😭😭😭"

@short stuff ❤️ confessed:

"I remember I went with my family... So we did not have money to buy my niece ice cream and we faked that it was her birthday 😂😂😂"

@Luzoloantonio4 shared:

"Lol😂😂😂 I once faked my birthday at Spur and they only gave me an ice cream 😭😭"

@ReelBuzzNetwork wondered:

"I'm sure these guys always wonder if it's really our birthdays😭🤣🤣"

@itss.melo🌸🪷 lamented:

"I've always wanted to but my mother has a friend that works there and she knows when's my birthday 😭😭"

@Alaura warned:

"Don't they check on their system 😭 When we went, they had us on a system 😭😭😭"

