“They’ll Start Checking IDs Now”: SA Reacts to Woman Faking Spur Birthday for Free Ice Cream
People

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A content creator sparked nostalgia after sharing a video of herself pretending it was her birthday at Spur to get the restaurant's signature ice cream and celebratory song
  • The TikTok video, captioned "POV: You're not a South African if you never faked your birthday at Spur," resonated with thousands who admitted to pulling the same prank
  • Mzansi flooded the comments section with their own hilarious experiences and memories of the legendary restaurant tradition

Woman's fake birthday video at Spur goes viral.
One woman shared a video of herself at Spur, faking it was her birthday so that she could get free ice cream. Images: @anellemdlalose
Source: TikTok

Content creator @anellemdlalose shared an amusing clip of herself receiving Spur restaurant's signature birthday treatment when it wasn't her birthday.

Her video was captioned:

"POV: You're not a South African if you never faked your birthday at Spur."

Watch the TikTok video below.

Spur's birthday special

The Spur birthday celebration is a well-known tradition in South Africa, where the staff gathers around a birthday person’s table with a sundae topped with a sparkler while singing their version of the Happy Birthday song.

It’s such a beloved part of South African culture that some people, like @anellemdlalose, have found fun ways to enjoy the celebration—even when it’s not their birthday.

Woman's video pranking Spur staff that it's her birthday goes viral.
A woman posted a video showing how she lied about it being her birthday at Spur so that she could get free ice cream. Images: @anellemdlalose
Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

@SA🫡 joked:

"Imagine dancing like the tall guy for just a lie 💔😫😂"

@Nicole worried:

"Why is she exposing us😭"

@Eden's momma🫀💕 suggested:

"They should start checking people's id now 😭😭😭"

@short stuff ❤️ confessed:

"I remember I went with my family... So we did not have money to buy my niece ice cream and we faked that it was her birthday 😂😂😂"

@Luzoloantonio4 shared:

"Lol😂😂😂 I once faked my birthday at Spur and they only gave me an ice cream 😭😭"

@ReelBuzzNetwork wondered:

"I'm sure these guys always wonder if it's really our birthdays😭🤣🤣"

@itss.melo🌸🪷 lamented:

"I've always wanted to but my mother has a friend that works there and she knows when's my birthday 😭😭"

@Alaura warned:

"Don't they check on their system 😭 When we went, they had us on a system 😭😭😭"

