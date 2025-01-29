“They’ll Start Checking IDs Now”: SA Reacts to Woman Faking Spur Birthday for Free Ice Cream
- A content creator sparked nostalgia after sharing a video of herself pretending it was her birthday at Spur to get the restaurant's signature ice cream and celebratory song
- The TikTok video, captioned "POV: You're not a South African if you never faked your birthday at Spur," resonated with thousands who admitted to pulling the same prank
- Mzansi flooded the comments section with their own hilarious experiences and memories of the legendary restaurant tradition
Content creator @anellemdlalose shared an amusing clip of herself receiving Spur restaurant's signature birthday treatment when it wasn't her birthday.
Her video was captioned:
"POV: You're not a South African if you never faked your birthday at Spur."
Watch the TikTok video below.
Spur's birthday special
The Spur birthday celebration is a well-known tradition in South Africa, where the staff gathers around a birthday person’s table with a sundae topped with a sparkler while singing their version of the Happy Birthday song.
It’s such a beloved part of South African culture that some people, like @anellemdlalose, have found fun ways to enjoy the celebration—even when it’s not their birthday.
Social media reactions
@SA🫡 joked:
"Imagine dancing like the tall guy for just a lie 💔😫😂"
@Nicole worried:
"Why is she exposing us😭"
@Eden's momma🫀💕 suggested:
"They should start checking people's id now 😭😭😭"
@short stuff ❤️ confessed:
"I remember I went with my family... So we did not have money to buy my niece ice cream and we faked that it was her birthday 😂😂😂"
@Luzoloantonio4 shared:
"Lol😂😂😂 I once faked my birthday at Spur and they only gave me an ice cream 😭😭"
@ReelBuzzNetwork wondered:
"I'm sure these guys always wonder if it's really our birthdays😭🤣🤣"
@itss.melo🌸🪷 lamented:
"I've always wanted to but my mother has a friend that works there and she knows when's my birthday 😭😭"
@Alaura warned:
"Don't they check on their system 😭 When we went, they had us on a system 😭😭😭"
