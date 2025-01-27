A local man with deep love for his dog has been spoiling his pet with takeaways since announcing its birthday

The latest of the puppy's indulgence went viral after being was shared on TikTok, gaining 2.3M views

Social media users were left in stitches after seeing the clip, with many jokingly asking the man how many birthdays his dog has, as he seems to spoil it every day

A man bought his pooch a bucket of KFC continuing to celebrate its birthday. Images: @hendrick.makuya

Source: TikTok

Bobby the pampered dog has been living his soft life ever since his owner announced its birthday, a few days ago, getting him nice goodies since then.

In the latest viral moment, Bobby was treated to a KFC feast, and his owner captured the adorable moment of himself feeding his pet and shared it on TikTok under his user handle @hendrick.makuya, gaining massive likes.

Bobby enjoys his KFC

The clip shows the man seated in a chair at his homestead, holding a bucket of KFC filled with pieces of chicken. As he places pieces into Bobby's bowl, he continues to celebrate the pooch, promising to spoil him often now that Bobby has joined the soft life squad.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Watch the clip here.

The man gets SA talking

The clip garnered 8.3K comments from social media users, who were left in stitches after seeing the man's video. Many joked that he only gave Bobby the treats for the camera, suggesting he may be taking them away after the recording. Others humorously questioned why Bobby celebrated his birthday every day.

A man had online users in stitches after spoiling his dog with treats. Credit: SergiyMolchenko / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @rizy shared:

"How many birthdays does Boby have?"

User @YOUNG_A.MO said:

"I have a feeling Boby only eats on camera 😩🤞🏿."

User @Bra Sy commented:

"Hai I feel very sad to see some dogs being fed KFC 🍗 n there's some poor people out there who have never tasted a KFC yazi😳😳😭😭😭but life 😢."

User @Bishop Pai Skhosana asked:

"Why did not you invite Bobby's friends for the birthday?"

User @cebisa shared:

"Bobby is not used to the soft life that's why he wanna eat fast before you cut the video😂🤣."

User @BMathebula Motives said:

"Bobby is born into a rich family, he is one of the blessed dogs. Some dogs are struggling out there."

3 Briefly News dog-related articles

A Limpopo man bought his dog pizza to celebrate its birthday a gesture that left Mzansi in stitches.

A dog-loving guy shared his attempts to save a dog that had eaten poison even giving it milk, touching many social media users' hearts.

German car manufacturing company Mercedes Benz custom-made a wheelchair for a legless dot that was involved in a car accident and lost its rear legs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News